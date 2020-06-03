What’s driving the Civil Drone Growth? Impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic of Prominent Players: 3D Robotics, Inc., Aerodyne Group, Aerovironment, Inc, Drone Volt

Ample Market Research has recently published a report Civil Drone Market . The key objective of this report is to highlight various trends and dynamics, new and innovative technology and mergers and acquisitions that are expected to make a positive impact on the overall industry. This report studies the Civil Drone market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report provides a detailed analysis of the prospects for the global Civil Drone industry up to 2024, including an assessment of the impact of COVID-19.

Civil Drone Market Latest Research Report 2018- 2025 covers a complete market structure across the world with a detailed industry analysis of major key factors. This report provides strategic recommendations consulted by the industrial experts including market forecasts, profit, supply, raw materials, manufacturing expenses, the proportion of manufacturing cost structure, latest market trends, demands and much more.

Global Civil Drone Market is valued approximately at USD 6.8 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 14.7% over the forecast period 2019-2026. The civil drones are remotely piloted aircraft systems which are precisely designed for aerial operations without an on-board pilot or operator. The civil drone market is primarily driven owing to surging digitalization in both developed and developing countries, escalating utility of civil drones in the sector such as mining consisting of rising mining production, real estate, agriculture and energy & power sector along with initiatives taken by the private organization indulged in offering civil drones. The civil drones are used for the inspection and monitoring of routine mining operations performed by the workers and operators. The escalating mining production is acting as a key driver towards the development and growth of civil drone market. For Instance: as per the United States Geological Survey (USGS), U.S. mines produced USD 82.2 billion of raw mineral materials in 2018 which was one of the highest on the global scenario witnessing a 3% increase over the reviewed total of USD 79.7 billion in 2017., Moreover, according to the National Mining Association, on an average, each American individual consumes approximately 3.4 tons of coal & about 40,000 pounds of newly mined minerals are consumed by each individual every year in the United States which in turn is giving rise to mining operations leading to fuel the demand and utility of civil drones However, high cost of civil drone impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The regional analysis of global Civil Drone market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising construction & real estate sector and surging rate of mining production . Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such rising utility of civil drones in agriculture sector along with escalating real estate and construction sector would create lucrative growth prospects for the Civil Drone market across Asia-Pacific region.

This report discusses the key drivers influencing Civil Drone market growth, demand, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on current and future development.

Civil Drone market report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

Key players analyzed in the Civil Drone Insight Report: 3D Robotics, Inc., Aerodyne Group, Aerovironment, Inc, Drone Volt, ECA Group, Insitu, Inc, Intel Corporation, Parrot, PrecisonHawk, Yuneec International

Major Product Type Segmentation covered in the Civil Drone Fixed Wing Drone, Rotary Wing Drone, By Platform, Hardware, Software, Services

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

The Civil Drone Market report includes investment come analysis and development trend analysis. The key rising opportunities of the fastest growing international Civil Drone industry segments are coated throughout this report. This report provides information about the import, export, consumption and consumption value. The report then provides one of the most crucial aspects of the Civil Drone Market – the forecast for the next five to six years based on the previous as well as current data.

