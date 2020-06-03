System on Module Market Growth Dynamics to 2025: Key Technologies and Trends

Fueled by rapid technological advancements in embedded systems and the growing demand for compact, power-efficient products, system on module market has been traversing alongside a highly profitable path lately. Essentially, the product is a fully-featured single board computer comprising of a single microprocessor, RAM, input-output controller and many other components, and is designed specifically for integration into embedded applications.

Indeed, with multiple embedded wireless solutions like 802.11a/b/g/n/ac and Bluetooth, the product can offer cellular connectivity and mobility as well as offer device security for connected IoT applications. Endowed with such profound features, manufacturers are increasingly opting for system on modules (SoM) to significantly reduce development efforts and time to market (TTM) by eliminating the challenges associated with designing boards with complex microprocessor, further offering a more reliable and cost-effective embedded platform for building end-products.

Portable medical devices are increasingly gaining traction in recent times, given that they help enhance healthcare for millions of patients worldwide. With the influx of products like blood glucose monitors, heart rate monitors, pain-blocking implants, ingestible gastrointestinal (GI) tract monitors and several other devices, the incorporation of this technology has effectively enhanced a patient’s quality of living in recent years. Notably, these clinical aids are integrated with miniature SoMs that enable high-level integration of analog components, offering more enhanced capability in smaller spaces.

The Europe system on module market is lately witnessing rapid growth trends due to the soaring demand for powerful & efficient embedded systems in industrial automation. According to the International Federation of Robotics (IFR) reports, Germany is one of the most automated countries in Europe – the nation ranked 3rd worldwide in 2016, with 309 robot units installed per 10,000 employees in the manufacturing sector.

Further, in 2016, the country’s operational stock and annual supply of industrial robots were pegged at 41% and 36% respectively. Also, between 2018 and 2020, the annual supply in Germany is anticipated to grow by at least 5% on an average per year due to the increasing demand for robots in the region’s thriving automotive and industrial sectors. Aided by the expensive proportion of industrial automation in other European economies such as France, Sweden, Denmark, Italy, and Spain, the region is bound to experience a substantial demand for SoM installations. In consequence, this would majorly impact the commercialization matrix of the Europe system on module market.

As the demand for automated technologies in operations like assembly, manufacturing, logistics and supply chain support continues to escalate, the integration of embedded computing solutions is bound to depict an upsurge. Additionally, the rising requirement for energy-efficient, smart electronic products for automation applications has led to the rapid consumption of embedded systems, in turn driving the growth of the global system on module market.

