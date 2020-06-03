Sell Side Platform Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by AppLovin, AppNexus (Xandr Inc.), AdMaven, Chartboost

The sell-side platform is also known as supply-side platform. It is a technology platform which allow the digital out-of-home media owners and web publishers to handle their advertising inventory, fill it with necessary services such as receive revenue and ads.

Growing scope of IoT based applications is stimulating the large enterprises to take benefit of supply-side platform and thus driving the growth of sell side platform market. In addition to this, steps by government bodies to encourage SMEs in emerging economies such as India, Brazil, China, South Korea, and Saudi Arabia is anticipated to provide ample of growth opportunities to the players operating in the sell side platform market.

Some of the key players of Sell Side Platform Market:

AppLovin, AppNexus (Xandr Inc.), AdMaven, Chartboost, Google LLC (Doubleclick), OpenX, ONE by AOL (Verizon Media), PubMatic, Inc., Rubicon Project, SmartyAds

The report analyzes factors affecting the sell side platform market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the text annotation tools in these regions.

The global sell side platform market is segmented on the basis of component, organization size, and application. Based on component, the sell side platform market is segmented into software, services. Based on organization size, the sell side platform market is segmented into SMEs, large enterprises. On the basis of application, the sell side platform market is segmented into online advertising, bidding.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Sell Side Platform Market Size

2.2 Sell Side Platform Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Sell Side Platform Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Sell Side Platform Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Sell Side Platform Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Sell Side Platform Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Sell Side Platform Sales by Product

4.2 Global Sell Side Platform Revenue by Product

4.3 Sell Side Platform Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Sell Side Platform Breakdown Data by End User

TOC Continue….

