Rail Logistics Market How Top Companies are Strengthening Its Business During The COVID-19 Pandemic

The global rail logistics market is segmented based on mode of transport, which includes tank wagon, freight car, and intermodal. The intermodals segment is anticipated to observe robust growth in near future. Geographically, it is categorized across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America dominated the market in 2016 due to availability of the well-developed infrastructure and advanced systems in the region.

Download Report Sample (210 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2104

Increase in urbanization & industrialization and inclination in traffic congestion on highways are anticipated to expand the growth of rail logistics market during the forecast period. Rail transportation is faster and inexpensive along with its sustainability as compared to other mode of transport driving the market growth during the forecast period.

Rail cargo transport plays a vital role in generating a sustainable and competitive transport market. A higher traffic congestion in highways is an essential factor responsible for the growth of rail logistics market. In addition, increase in investment, rapid evolution of regulatory policies, and mega infrastructural projects in the past few years have strengthened the rail logistics market. Moreover, shipping goods through various rail network decreases the number of heavy vehicles, such as trucks on road, which in turn reduces the congestion and diminishes the carbon emissions.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Rail Logistics Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2104?reqfor=covid

Key players identified across the value chain of this report include, DB Schenker, SBB Cargo, Canadian National Railway, GeoMetrix Rail Logistics, CTL Logistics, VTG Rail Logistics, Kuehen+Nagel Logistics, Union Pacific, RSI Logistics, and others.

Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the rail logistics market with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market from 2017 to 2023.

The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with impact analysis.

Porters Five Forces model analysis of the industry illustrates the potency of the buyers & suppliers.

Market player positioning in the report provides a clear understanding of the position of leading companies.

Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2104

Rail Logistics Market Key Segments

By Mode of Transport

Tank Wagon

Intermodal

Freight Car

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany UK Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Latin America Middle East Africa



Schedule a Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/2104

Key Players