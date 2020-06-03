Ionic Liquid Market Futuristic Growth After Covid -19 catastrophe ends | BASF SE, Evonik Industries, Solvay S.A., Merck KGAA, The Chemours Company, Proionic

AMR has recently added a new study titled Ionic Liquid in theirs extensive and huge report catalog. This market intelligence research encapsulates vital details about the market flow as well as future status during the mentioned forecast period of 2025.

The Ionic Liquid market size is predicted to witness enormous growth projections during 2019 – 2025. The notable factors that are expected to contribute to the growth of the Ionic Liquid market during the forecast period.

Global Ionic Liquid market is valued approximately USD 30.60 Million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 8.98% over the forecast period 2019-2026. The Ionic Liquid is a salt that is found in liquid state. In other context, it is restricted to called as salt due to its melting point which is below some arbitrary temperature that is 100°C (212 °F). The Ionic liquid is made up of ions and short-lived ion pairs and variously called as Liquid electronics, Ionic melts, Ionic fluid, Liquid salts etc. The ionic liquid has favorable properties in prospect of various applications in plastics, electrochemistry & batteries, process & operating field and in solvents. The Ionic liquid has low melting points of up to 100 degree Celsius where it turns from liquid to a gas. It also has high thermal stabilities that impacts in its more resistance to change in their chemical or physical properties. It has low viscosity of less than 100 cP. Thus, due to its commendable properties it has wide spectrum of application in gas transport and storage where instead of using pressure containers, gases can be dissolved into ionic liquids and easily removed when needed. The unique properties of Ionic liquid and development of newer application of ionic liquid are the factors driving the growth of market over the forecast years. Whereas, collaboration for commercialization of applications is a lucrative opportunity for the growth of market over the forecast years. However, high cost associated with Ionic Liquid is hampering the growth of market.

This market report renders historical market data for 2013 – 2018, and forecasts from 2019 till 2025.

The regional analysis of global Ionic Liquid market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share in the global Ionic Liquid market due to the presence of large number of refineries that provide major potential for use of Ionic Liquid. North America is the fastest growing region in the global Ionic Liquid market owing to the presence of government support in the region.

BASF SE, Evonik Industries, Solvay S.A., Merck KGAA, The Chemours Company, Proionic, Solvionic SA, Ionic Liquids Technologies Gmbh, Strem Chemicals Inc., Coorstek Specialty Chemicals

Solvents & catalysts, Process & Operating fluids, Plastics, Electrochemistry & batteries, Bio-refineries

North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, UK, Germany, Asia Pacific, China, India, Japan, Latin America, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World

NOTE: Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

