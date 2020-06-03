Informative Report On (COVID-19 Updates) Intravenous Ibuprofen Market Value to hit $14.2 million by 2022, at CAGR of 20.0%

UPDATE AVAILABLE ON-DEMAND

Global Intravenous (IV) Ibuprofen Market Report provides an overview of the market based on key parameters such as market size, sales, sales analysis and key drivers. The market size of the market is expected to grow on a large scale during the forecast period (2019-2026). This report covers the impact of the latest COVID-19 on the market. The coronavirus epidemic (COVID-19) has affected all aspects of life around the world. This has changed some of the market situation. The main purpose of the research report is to provide users with a broad view of the market. Initial and future assessments of rapidly changing market scenarios and their impact are covered in the report.

The global Intravenous (IV) Ibuprofen market is expected to garner $14.2 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 20.0% during the period 2016-2022. The pain indication segment accounted for over three-fourths share in 2015 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

Download Report Sample @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1387

The major factors that boost the market growth include, increase in adoption of an intravenous mode of drug delivery for acute pain management due to faster onset of action as compared to the other routes (oral and transdermal mode of administration) and targeted drug delivery property.

The market growth is further augmented as IV ibuprofen improves pain management with less dependence on opioid analgesic medication, which may lead to several health complications such as sedation, dizziness, and others. Caldolor (Cumberland Pharmaceuticals) is the only injectable ibuprofen drug available in the market; hence, it has huge demand with minimal competition. However, numerous factors are likely to restrain the market growth such as lengthy approval process and limited geographic (country specific) approvals.

The U.S. is anticipated to remain the highest revenue-generating region during the forecast period, owing to the widespread adoption of IV Ibuprofen for treating pain and fever. However, Australia is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period, owing to recent entry of IV Ibuprofen in this market, increasing awareness of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, and shifting trend towards intravenous mode of drug delivery.

The IV Ibuprofen market is dominated by Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and is actively engaged in research for the development of novel IV Ibuprofen products

Inquire before buying @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1387

The Major Key Players Are:

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Alveda Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

(Acquired by Teligent, Inc.)

CSL Limited

Sandor Medicaids Pvt. Ltd.

PT. Soho Industri Pharmasi

Germin MED

Grifols S.A.

Harbin Gloria Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

Al Nabeel International Ltd.

Laboratorios Valmorca, C.A.

Key Findings of IV Ibuprofen Market:

Fever is projected to be the fastest growing indication segment.

Australia IV Ibuprofen market is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 14.7% from 2015 to 2020.

In 2015, the U.S. and Canada collectively accounted for more than three-fourths of the global IV Ibuprofen market.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts, and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.

Contact:

David Correa

Portland, OR, United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research