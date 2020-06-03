Inactivated Vaccines Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type Method Route of Administration | Bharat Biotech, CSL Ltd., Emergent BioSolutions, GlaxoSmithKline plc

A biological preparation that enhances acquired immunity to a certain disease is known as vaccine. A vaccine contains an agent that resembles the disease-causing organism either in a weakened form (known as live attenuated vaccine), or in a killed form of the microbe or its protein (known as inactivated vaccine). Body’s immune system is stimulated by the agent, which is recognized as a foreign body by this immune system. The agent is then destroyed and remembered by the immune system. The vaccine agents are inactivated or killed in different ways to reduce infectivity in order to avoid vaccine infections.

Some of the key players of Inactivated Vaccines Market:

Bharat Biotech, CSL Ltd., Emergent BioSolutions, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Seqirus, Valneva SE

The “Inactivated Vaccines Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of inactivated vaccines market with detailed market segmentation by type, method and route of administration. The inactivated vaccines market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading players in inactivated vaccines market and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The inactivated vaccines market is segmented on the basis of type, method and route of administration. Based on type, the market is segmented as viral vaccine and bacterial vaccine. On the basis of method, the market is categorized as solvent detergent method, radiation method, pH concentration, heat inactivation and others. On the basis of route of administration, the market is categorized as oral, subcutaneous, intravenous and others.

The report provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Inactivated Vaccines market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Inactivated Vaccines Market Size

2.2 Inactivated Vaccines Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Inactivated Vaccines Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Inactivated Vaccines Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Inactivated Vaccines Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Inactivated Vaccines Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Inactivated Vaccines Sales by Product

4.2 Global Inactivated Vaccines Revenue by Product

4.3 Inactivated Vaccines Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Inactivated Vaccines Breakdown Data by End User

TOC Continue….

