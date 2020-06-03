Impact of Covid-19 on Telecom Order Management Market to Expand at a CAGR of 13.3% from 2020 to 2026 | Cerillion, Ericsson, Cognizant, etc.

The escalating necessity of telecom companies and network service providers to bring down the cost in providing the services to its clients and customers to get an edge over its competitors is forecasted to fuel the growth of the market. Concerns of telecom companies and network service providers to reduce customer attrition, consolidation of services by telecom companies and push on mobile payment services will also drive the growth of the market. Further, a huge increase in the number of connected devices is also expected to drive the market. The Telecom order management market is expected to grow from USD 2 billion in 2018 to USD 6 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period.

The factor responsible for restricting the growth of the market is the resistance of the telecom companies and network service providers to adapt to a new system as well as the need for skilled specialists to operate the system.

This is the most recent report, covering the current situation of the COVID-19 outbreak. This has brought along some important changes in our economic conditions. The current scenario of the ever-evolving business sector and present and future appraisal of the effects are covered in this research report.

The influential players of the Telecom Order Management market that are included in the report are:

Cerillion (US), Ericsson (Sweden), Cognizant (US), IBM (US), Oracle (UK), Chickpea (US), Fujitsu (Japan), Comarch (Poland), Intellibuzz (India), Mphasis (India), Neustar (US), and Pegasystems (Us), among other players.

Component (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2026)

Solutions Customer Order Management Service Order Management Service Inventory Management

Services Integration and Installation services Consulting Services Support Services

Type of Network (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2026) Wired Wireless

Type of Deployment (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2026) Cloud On-premises



According to the study by our analysts, the geographical reach of the Telecom Order Management market spreads to places such as United States, China, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia & India.

The report covers several areas such as Telecom Order Management market size, segmentation, regional growth prospects, drivers and constraints, key players in the market, and as well as the competitive landscape. With the latest earning release, Industry Players have disclosed their plans to expand their model for bringing new offerings to the market faster and with more precision. Manufacturers and consumers are getting a glimpse of this process with new products; hence, the research gives an extensive demand analysis to understand consumer behavior better and changing preferences.

With increased investments, market giants are introducing new products in the market. The report studies how effective the new product lines will be and just how much growth it would witness.

The growing popularity of Telecom Order Management and its byproducts among the vendors and consumers over petroleum and other hazardous ingredients are predicted to fuel the industry growth. Additionally, its increasing applications will have a positive impact on business growth.

Key Coverage of Report:

The report provides the market valuation and the projected growth rate of the market

The report describes the major factors driving the market by considering all the calculated risks.

The report contains a detailed industry chain analysis that covers the production process of the market, upstream raw material supplier information, raw material costs, labor costs, manufacturing costs, marketing channels, downstream buyers of the market, and others.

The report gives readers detailed knowledge about the competitive landscape of the global market. It also discusses various marketing strategies adopted by the key companies in order to help them stay ahead in the competition.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the various market segments and their contribution to the development of the global Telecom Order Management industry.

