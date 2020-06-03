Impact of COVID-19 on Biosurgery Market to Reach Valuation of $12.8 billion by 2022

UPDATE AVAILABLE ON-DEMAND

Global Biosurgery Market Report provides an overview of the market based on key parameters such as market size, sales, sales analysis and key drivers. The market size of the market is expected to grow on a large scale during the forecast period (2019-2026). This report covers the impact of the latest COVID-19 on the market. The coronavirus epidemic (COVID-19) has affected all aspects of life around the world. This has changed some of the market situation. The main purpose of the research report is to provide users with a broad view of the market. Initial and future assessments of rapidly changing market scenarios and their impact are covered in the report.

The global biosurgery market is expected to garner $12,758.1 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 8.1% during the period 2014 – 2022. Hemostatic and surgical sealing agents segment collectively held about half of the market share in 2015, which is expected to flourish over the forecast period. The neuro and spine surgery application segment is likely to lead the biosurgery market throughout the study period.

The biosurgery market is projected to grow at a substantial rate owing to rise in sport & spine-related injuries, per capita healthcare expenditure, rise in the number of surgeries due to increase in obese population along with lifestyle disorders and others. Also, availability of multi-functional products would provide a lucrative market opportunity; for instance, apart from fibrins use as surgical sealants, it is also used as hemostatic agents to prevent excessive blood loss during cardiothoracic and orthopedic surgeries. However, factors that would hamper the market growth are high cost associated with surgeries, stern regulatory environment for product approval, and growing popularity of minimally invasive surgeries.

The bone graft substitutes segment contributed to one-third share in the overall biosurgery market in 2015. This segment covers products such as cell-based matrices, bone morphogenetic proteins, demineralized bone matrix, and synthetic graft extenders. However, surgical sealant agents segment is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period because of the availability of multifunctional products. The neuro- and spine surgery application segment is projected to dominate the market due to high penetration of bone graft substitute products usage in the surgeries. Also, current biologics products are more popular compared to synthetic biosurgical products, and this trend is expected to continue during the analysis period.

The Major Key Players Are:

Medtronic PLC

Baxter International Inc.

C. R. Bard Inc.

Johnson and Johnson

Stryker Corporation

Sanofi S.A.

Atrium Medical Corporation (Maquet Getinge Group)

Hemostasis LLC

CryoLife Inc.

Kuros Bioscience.

Key findings of Biosurgery Market:

Surgical sealants are projected to be the fastest growing segment in the biosurgery market with a CAGR of 10.7% from 2015 to 2022.

Hemostatic agents segment is expected to overtake the bone graft substitute segment, and reach $4.3 billion by 2022.

Neuro- and spine surgery application segment is projected to dominate this market throughout the forecast period.

Biologic biosurgical products segment would continue to lead the biosurgery market with about three fourth of the market share in 2015.

Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing biosurgery market with a CAGR of 10.7% from 2015 to 2022.

