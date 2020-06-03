Headlight Control Module Market Competitive landscape and Forecast 2019 – 2029

Headlight Control Module Market: Introduction

The headlight control module provides the automatic high beam which is beneficial for the driver while driving a vehicle, especially in the highway, since it automatically switch between the low and high beam, based on the onrushing road traffic from the other direction. The headlight control module use the video camera images to measure the ambient brightness and to evaluate the distance between front vehicles in the heavy traffic. The headlight control module improves the driver visibility at the night or in the bad weather condition by controlling the headlight off and on function of the vehicle headlight beam through the traffic detection. Since the headlight control module continuously control the headlight beam, the driver can put the headlight on high or low beam continuously without disturbing other vehicles. The headlight control module not only controls the segmentation or range of the beam, but also the width of the light as per the traffic condition of the road.

Headlight Control Module Market: Dynamics

The headlight control module is directly affect by the production and consumption of the automotive vehicle and electric vehicle, since headlight is essential part of these vehicle. The advancement of the lighting technology by the many manufactures is expected to drive demand for the headlight control module market. The development in the automotive technology all together with the rising investment of the automotive manufactures are likely to drive demand for the headlight control module market.

The awaiting energy crisis and the necessity to reduce greenhouse gas emissions have led vehicle manufacturers to make a very significant effort to reduce the energy consumption of their vehicles and they are presently developing vehicles completely or partly driven by electricity, which is likely to propel the demand for the electric and hybrid vehicle and it indirectly affect the headlight control module market. The demand for enhanced exterior look, safety and advance driving feature from the consumers is projected to drive the headlight control module market globally. The government regulation regarding the lighting system and driving, altogether with the increasing traffic and consumer concern about the safety while driving is estimated to drive demand for the headlight control module market. The headlight control module has the less presence in the aftermarket because of the higher product life, this factor can obstruct the market globally.

Headlight Control Module Market: Segment

The headlight control module market can be segmented on the basis of application, vehicle type, by technology, power supply and sales channel.

On the basis of application, the headlight control module can be segmented as:

Headlight Leveling

Bending/Cornering

High Beam Assist

On/Off

On the basis of vehicle, the headlight control module can be segmented as:

Passenger Vehicle Compact Mid-Size Luxury SUV

Commercial Vehicle Light Commercial Vehicle Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Electric Vehicle Plug-in Hybrid Battery Operated



On the basis of technology, the headlight control module can be segmented as:

Xenon

LED

Halogen

On the basis of power supply, the headlight control module can be segmented as:

12 Volt

24 Volt

On the basis of sales channel, the headlight control module can be segmented as:

OEM ( Original Equipment Manufacturers)

Aftermarket

Headlight Control Module Market: Regional Outlook

The North America is estimated to have the significant growth during the fore seen year due outsized vehicle fleet in the region and high adoption rate of advance technology in the region. The China is project to have prominent market share in the headlight control module because of the outsized electric vehicle fleet and increase automotive production in the region. The Asia Pacific is likely to have significant market share for the headlight control module market, as increasing disposable income in the developing countries and many automotive manufactures have setup a manufacturing facilities in the region, which is likely to increase the automotive vehicle production and it directly impact demand for the headlight control module market. The Europe is likely to have the prominent share in the headlight control module due to large automotive production and high implementation of the advance technology related to improve the vehicle safety features due to government strict regulation and high awareness among the population.

Headlight Control Module Market: Key Participants

List of some of the prominent market participants in headlight control module market are:

Key Players

Continental AG

Magneti Marelli S.p.A.

VALEO SERVICE

ZKW

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Lear Corporation

Hyundai Mobis

Aptiv

NXP

Denso Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

