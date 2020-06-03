Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Impressive Growth to reach $34,424 million to highest CAGR of 16.7% by 2022 | Fiserv, Inc., cVidya Networks Inc., Easy Solutions Inc., Computer Sciences Corporation

The global fraud detection and prevention market size was valued at $11,770 million in 2015, and is expected to reach $34,424 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 16.7% during the forecast period. Fraud detection and prevention solutions are solutions offered by the IT vendors to small and medium enterprises and large enterprises to defend against unwilling or uncertain incidents and help to detect or prevent future occurrences.

Leading Players in the Fraud Detection and Prevention Market:

Fiserv, Inc.

cVidya Networks Inc.

Easy Solutions Inc.

Computer Sciences Corporation

Mastercard

EMC Corporation

ValidSoft UK Ltd

Bosch Software Innovations Gmbh

FIS Company

The Fraud Detection and Prevention market analysis is intended to provide all participants and vendors with pertinent specifics about growth aspects, roadblocks, threats, and lucrative business opportunities that the market is anticipated to reveal in the coming years. This intelligence study also encompasses the revenue share, market size, market potential, and rate of consumption to draw insights pertaining to the rivalry to gain control of a large portion of the market share.

By Services

Professional

Managed

By Deployment Type

Cloud

On-Premises

By End-User

Small & Medium Enterprises (SME)

Large Enterprises

By Industry Vertical

BFSI

Retail

Healthcare

Real Estate

Competitive landscape

The Fraud Detection and Prevention Industry is extremely competitive and consolidated because of the existence of several established companies that are adopting different marketing strategies to increase their market share. The vendors engaged in the sector are outlined based on their geographic reach, financial performance, strategic moves, and product portfolio. The vendors are gradually widening their strategic moves, along with customer interaction.

Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Segmented by Region/Country: US, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, Central & South America

Points Covered in the Report:

The pivotal aspects considered in the Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market report consist of leading competitors functioning in the Global Fraud Detection and Prevention market The report encompasses company profiles prominently positioned in the global market. The sales, corporate strategies, and technological capabilities of leading manufacturers are also mentioned in the report. The driving factors for the growth of the Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market are explained exhaustively, along with an in-depth account of the end users in the industry. The report also explains critical application areas of the market to readers/users. The report undertakes a SWOT analysis of the market. In the final section, the report features the opinions and views of industry experts and professionals. The experts also evaluate the export/import policies that might propel the growth of the Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market. The report on the Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market delivers valuable information for policymakers, investors, stakeholders, service providers, producers, suppliers, and organizations operating in the industry and looking to purchase this research document.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Size

2.2 Fraud Detection and Prevention Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Fraud Detection and Prevention Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Fraud Detection and Prevention Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Fraud Detection and Prevention Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Sales by Product

4.2 Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Revenue by Product

4.3 Fraud Detection and Prevention Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Breakdown Data by End User

