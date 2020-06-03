Flavors and Fragrances Market Size, Upcoming Demand, Potential Growth and Forecast

Flavors and fragrances are substances used to augment the overall aesthetic value of a product by amending its taste and smell. Flavors are aromas used in edible foods and drinks while fragrances are aromatic mixtures used in personal care products. The major applications of flavors are in bakery and confectionery goods, beverages, oral care products, dairy products, and others. Fragrances are widely used in cosmetics and toiletries, soap & detergents, fine fragrances, and others.

The strong growth in the food & beverage industry due to factors including rise in urban populace and disposable income, has led to an increase in demand for processed foods & beverages. This boosts the growth of the flavors market. Furthermore, rapid change in lifestyle and increase in consciousness toward physical appearances creates a strong growth in the demand for fragrances in the personal care and cosmetic industry. This fosters the growth of the flavor and fragrances market. However, the use of artificially synthesized flavors or fragrances hamper the growth of the market since consumers today are more inclined toward naturally derived ingredients.

On the contrary, penetrating emerging economies by creating products using flavors and fragrances suitable to local tastes and preferences are viewed as an opportunity by manufacturers to expand their foothold in the market.

The flavors and fragrances market is segmented based on ingredient, end use, and region. Based on ingredient, it is classified into synthetic ingredients and natural ingredients. Based on end use, it is categorized into bakery & confectionery, food & beverages, cosmetics & personal care products, and others. Based on region, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players operating in the flavors and fragrances market include International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., Givaudan, Carmi Flavor & Fragrance Co., Inc., Firmenich SA, Northwestern Extract, KAMENA, Flavorchem, Symrise, Mane SA, and Robertet SA.

