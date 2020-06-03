Europe Micro Mobile Data Center Market: Get free trial

The Business Market Insights subscription helps clients understand the ongoing market trends, identify opportunities, and make informed decisions through the reports in the Subscription Platform. The Industry reports available in the subscription provide an in-depth analysis on various market topics and enable clients to line up remunerative opportunities. The reports provide the market size & forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.
The presence of well-developed and economically strong countries such as Germany, France, and the UK and a large concentration of some of the world’s largest companies are two of the major factors that are anticipated to complement the growth of micro mobile data centers in this region. The growth of smart cities in the region is another factor expected to influence the adoption of micro mobile data centers in Europe. Until mid-2018, 78 cities in Europe undertaken smart city development with the support of Smart Cities and Communities European Innovation Partnership (EIP SCC).
The growth in the retail sector is expected to influence the adoption of micro mobile data centers positively. Healthcare is another prominent sector in the European region. The healthcare facilities provisioned in Europe are highly advanced in nature and incorporates advanced services to its customers. Besides, the hospitality sector in Europe is well advanced and is witnessing growth, which is further expected to boost the .
Europe Micro Mobile Data Center Market–Segmentation
Europe Micro Mobile Data Center Market By Rack Unit
- Up to 25 RU
- 25-40 RU
- Above 40 RU
Europe Micro Mobile Data Center Market By Application
- Instant DC and Retrofit
- High Density Network
- Remote office Support
- Mobile Computing
- Others
Europe Micro Mobile Data Center Market By Enterprise Size
- Large Enterprises
- SMEs
Europe Micro Mobile Data Center Market By Industry Vertical
- BFSI
- Retail
- Healthcare
- IT and Telecom
- Manufacturing
- Others
Europe Micro Mobile Data Center Market By Country
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- United Kingdom
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
Europe Micro Mobile Data Center Market-Companies Mentioned
- Canovate Electronics
- Dataracks
- Dell Technologies Inc
- Eaton Corporation
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE)
- Hitachi Ltd
- Panduit
- Rittal GmbH & Co. KG
- Zellabox
