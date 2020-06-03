Europe Bare Metal Stents Market Size, Historical Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2027

Statistics

The GDP in the Europe region recorded a growth rate of 2.1 percent in 2017 up from 1.8 percent in 2016 which was the highest growth rate recorded since 2007.

CRIFAX added a report on ‘Europe Bare Metal Stents Market, 2019-2027’ to its database of market research collaterals consisting of overall market scenario with prevalent and future growth prospects, among other growth strategies used by key players to stay ahead of the game. Additionally, recent trends, mergers and acquisitions, growth analysis along with challenges that are affecting the growth of the market are also stated in the report.

The Europe Bare Metal Stents Market is anticipated to observe a phase of consistent growth, owing to various factors affecting the healthcare sector such as focus of government expenditure towards healthcare sector primarily in research and development accompanied by structural changes introduced into the system to enable several healthcare providers to concentrate not only in ensuring sufficient volume is handled, but also ensuring quality of service is not compromised by healthcare providers. The government expenditure towards healthcare in the EU was recorded at USD 1220.455 billion, which constituted about 7.0% of GDP in 2017.

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Regional Market).”

The rate of growth of GDP in Europe was recorded at 2.1% in 2017 which was higher than 1.8% registered in the year 2016. The healthcare expenditure was the highest in Germany, France and Sweden in relation to their GDP, with Germany recording the highest healthcare expenditure at USD 389.51 billion in 2016. In 2017, the EU region had registered a healthcare spending which was about 9.6% of its GDP.

The growth rate of population in EU28 was marginally high with the population growing from 50,40,47,749 individuals in 2012 to 51,23,79,225 individuals in 2018. The life expectancy had improved marginally and was estimated at 80.9 years in 2017. The financing towards health spending by EU nations, with both the Government as well as through compulsory insurance covering more than 75% of health spending in 2016. Additionally, growth in the number of doctors per capita was witnessed since the year 2000. A rise in public spending on healthcare as a share of GDP is expected to be witnessed over the next decade. With many health related policies of governments in EU taking center stage over the past few years, habits such as smoking and drinking alcohol among the population had reportedly declined and lifestyle diseases such as obesity had been reportedly more prevalent only among the less educated population in the region.

To provide better understanding of internal and external marketing factors, the multi-dimensional analytical tools such as SWOT and PESTEL analysis have been implemented in the Europe Bare Metal Stents market report. Moreover, the report consists of market segmentation, CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate), BPS analysis, Y-o-Y growth (%), Porter’s five force model, absolute $ opportunity and anticipated cost structure of the market.

