Embedded Analytics Market sees Huge Growth by 2026 | Birst Inc., IBM Corporation, Information Builders, Logi Analytics, Microsoft Corporation

Embedded analytics integrates analytic capabilities and content within the business process applications including enterprise resource planning (ERP), customer relationship management (CRM), financial systems, and marketing automation. It offers analytics tools and relevant information for users to work effectively on particular task. Common analytical capabilities included in the software applications are dashboard and data visualization, self-service analytics, reporting, and benchmarking.

Leading Players in the Embedded Analytics Market:

Birst, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Information Builders

Logi Analytics

Microsoft Corporation

Microstrategy Inc.

Opentext Corporation

Qlik Technologies, Inc.

SAP SE

The Embedded Analytics market analysis is intended to provide all participants and vendors with pertinent specifics about growth aspects, roadblocks, threats, and lucrative business opportunities that the market is anticipated to reveal in the coming years. This intelligence study also encompasses the revenue share, market size, market potential, and rate of consumption to draw insights pertaining to the rivalry to gain control of a large portion of the market share.

By Deployment Model

On-premise

Cloud-based

By Business Application

Sales & Marketing

Finance

Operations

Human Resource

By Analytics Tool

Dashboard and Data Visualization

Self-service Tools

Benchmarking

Reporting

By Vertical

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Public Sector

Manufacturing

Competitive landscape

The Embedded Analytics Industry is extremely competitive and consolidated because of the existence of several established companies that are adopting different marketing strategies to increase their market share. The vendors engaged in the sector are outlined based on their geographic reach, financial performance, strategic moves, and product portfolio. The vendors are gradually widening their strategic moves, along with customer interaction.

Embedded Analytics Market Segmented by Region/Country: US, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, Central & South America

