COVID-19 is Impact on Syphilis Testing Market to Reach Valuation of $3.7 billion by 2020

Global Syphilis Testing Market Report provides an overview of the market based on key parameters such as market size, sales, sales analysis and key drivers. The market size of the market is expected to grow on a large scale during the forecast period (2019-2026). This report covers the impact of the latest COVID-19 on the market. The coronavirus epidemic (COVID-19) has affected all aspects of life around the world. This has changed some of the market situation. The main purpose of the research report is to provide users with a broad view of the market. Initial and future assessments of rapidly changing market scenarios and their impact are covered in the report.

The global syphilis testing market is expected to garner $3,650.3 million by 2020, registering a CAGR of 1.2% during the period 2014-2020. The secondary syphilis testing would continue to be the largest market segment through 2020.Latin America, Middle East & Africa (LAMEA) market accounted for about 43% revenue share of the syphilis testing market in 2014.

Rising Syphilis cases remain a vital public health issue and is a significant concern across the globe, especially in developing economies. Rising burden of syphilis incidences and implementation of national screening programs are major factors fuelling the growth of Syphilis testing worldwide. Furthermore, the growing adoption of novel technologies such as Enzyme Immunoassay (EIA) tests, Darkfield microscopy and Microhemagglutination (MHA-TP) assay enables faster and improved screening results – thus provides additional boost to the market growth. However, social stigma associated with patients visiting to STD clinics and large patient pool in remote areas would limit the market growth to a certain extent.

LAMEA and Asia Pacificconstitute the two largest regions for syphilis testing market and collectively accounted for about 4/5th of the global revenue in 2014. Higher adoption rates for technologically advanced screening tests methods, active measures from governments and private associations along with the growing awareness of syphilis infections, largely contributes to the growth of the market in these regions. Also, rising incidences of syphilis due to men having sex with men (MSM) and implementation of mandatory screening tests for all pregnant women would further foster the growth of syphilis testing market in these regions.

The Major Key Players Are:

Roche Diagnostics

Hologic, Inc.

Becton Dickinson & Company

Abbott Laboratories

BioMerieux

Alere Inc.

Cepheid Inc.

Affymetrix, Inc.

Diasorin.

Key findings of Syphilis Testing Market:

LAMEA will continue to lead the global market, closely followed by Asia Pacific, all through the analysis period

United states remains a major market in the North Americasyphilis testing market through 2020

Spainand Germanycollectively accounts for about one fourth of the Europesyphilis testing market

ChinaandIndiacollectively accounts for about 89% share in theAsia Pacificsyphilis testing market

