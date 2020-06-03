COVID-19 is Impact on CHF Treatment Devices Market Top Companies Analysis To growing at CAGR of 5.5% by 2022

UPDATE AVAILABLE ON-DEMAND

Global Congestive Heart Failure (CHF) Treatment Devices Market Report provides an overview of the market based on key parameters such as market size, sales, sales analysis and key drivers. The market size of the market is expected to grow on a large scale during the forecast period (2019-2026). This report covers the impact of the latest COVID-19 on the market. The coronavirus epidemic (COVID-19) has affected all aspects of life around the world. This has changed some of the market situation. The main purpose of the research report is to provide users with a broad view of the market. Initial and future assessments of rapidly changing market scenarios and their impact are covered in the report.

Global Congestive Heart Failure (CHF) Treatment Devices Market would reach $14.8 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2016 to 2022, according to a new report published by Allied Market Research.Implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICDs) segment is expected to dominate the global CHF treatment devices market throughout the forecast period. North America is projected to continue its lead in terms of revenue, accounting for more than two-fifths share of the CHF treatment devices.

The major factors boosting the market growth include the growing incidence of heart failures, technological advancements in CHF treatment devices, and increasing adoption rates for these devices. In addition, rising incidence of diabetes, atherosclerosis, strokes, hypertension, and others due to faulty lifestyle habits such as unhealthy dietary habits, lack of physical activity, and smoking, among others are the leading causes of congestive heart failure. Rising geriatric population base is expected to fuel the prevalence of congestive heart failures thereby augmenting the market growth. Presence of huge unmet medical needs and rising emphasis on early intervention and primary prevention of heart failures are also anticipated to drive the demand for these devices.

Download Report Sample @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/663

However, high cost of these devices and unfavorable reimbursement scenario in the emerging countries are some of the factors that restrict the market growth.

Geographically, North America accounted for the majority of the share in the CHF treatment devices market in 2015, and is expected to maintain this lead throughout the forecast period. This was mainly attributed to the increasing incidence of heart failures, presence of highly sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, and adoption of advanced CHF treatment devices in the North American countries. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region throughout the analysis period, owing to ample growth opportunities in terms of unmet medical needs for the treatment of cardiac disorders in these regions.

The Major Key Players Are:

Abiomed, Inc.

Berlin Heart GmbH

Biotronik SE & Co. KG

Boston Scientific Corporation

HeartWare International, Inc.

Jarvik Heart, Inc.

LivaNova PLC

Medtronic plc

ReliantHeart Inc.

Jude Medical, Inc.

Inquire before buying @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/663

Key Findings of the CHF Market:

In 2015, ICDs accounted for almost one-third of the overall market revenue, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

The VADs segment is likely to grow at a remarkable CAGR of 11.9%, owing to the innovation and miniaturization of devices.

North America accounted for over 40% share of the global CHF treatment devices market in 2015.

The U.S. is projected to maintain its lead in the CHF treatment devices market until 2022.

China and Japan are the major shareholders in the Asia-Pacific region, jointly accounting for almost half of share in the Asia-Pacific market.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts, and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.

Contact:

David Correa

Portland, OR, United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research