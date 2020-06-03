Construction Chemicals Market to Surpass US$ 50.6 Billion by 2026 | BASF SE, Arkema SA, Ashland Inc., Fosroc International Limited, Mapie S.p.A, Pidilite Industries, RPM International Inc.

According to the report, the global construction chemicals industry garnered $31.98 billion in 2018, and is estimated to reach $50.6 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2019 to 2026.

Dominating segments:

Based on type, the research analyzes the report into segments including concrete admixtures, water proofing & roofing, flooring, repair, sealants & adhesives, and others. Among these, the concrete admixtures and water proofing & roofing segments together accounted the highest market share of the global construction chemicals market in 2018, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the total share. However, the concreate admixtures segment is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate by 2026, owing to rise in consumption from developing countries in Asia-Pacific with large number of infrastructure projects undertaken.

On the basis of application, the report is sub-segmented into residential, industrial/commercial, infrastructure, and repair structures. Among these, the residential and infrastructure segments together contributed for three-fifths of the total market share in 2018, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period, owing to high demand of construction chemicals in these applications with rapid urbanization globally.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the largest market share in 2018, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global construction chemicals market, and is expected to maintain its lead status in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. However, this segment is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate with a CAGR of 6.7% from 2019 to 2026. North America is expected to register a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. The report also analyzes Europe and LAMEA.

Leading market players

BASF SE

Arkema SA

Ashland Inc.

Fosroc International Limited

Mapie S.p.A

Pidilite Industries

RPM International Inc.

Sika AG

The Dow Chemical Company

R. Grace & Company

