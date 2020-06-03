Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges and Forecast 2019 – 2029

Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket: Introduction

Automotive exhaust manifold gasket is used to seal the gap between the engine exhaust port and the exhaust manifold, to ensure there is no leakage of the exhaust gas from the exhaust port. The automotive exhaust manifold help to flow all exhaust gas through the catalytic converter for treatment as a leaky automotive exhaust manifold gasket can impact engine performance. Since, automotive exhaust manifold gasket continuously contact with the high temperature gas, material of the automotive exhaust manifold should have resistance to the high temperature. Automotive exhaust manifold gaskets are usually designed in the form of steel embossed gaskets, wire mesh gasket, spiral wound, and composite graphite-cameo gasket. The mechanisms of automotive exhaust manifold gasket design formation is mainly dependent on the sealing stress generated at a sealing joint. Typically, engine head side automotive exhaust manifold gaskets are made of fiber material while manifold side automotive exhaust manifold gaskets are made of steel.

Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Market: Dynamics

The stringent rules and regulations imposed by regional authorities about the on road vehicle condition and enhanced awareness amongst the customers pertaining to the proper maintenance & service. Thus, the market of automotive exhaust manifold gasket is anticipate to experience an upsurge in the global market. Also, the effectiveness and improved performance imparted due to the quality automotive exhaust manifold gasket could promote the market.

Since, the automotive exhaust manifold gasket is an essential part of vehicle the increasing sales of vehicles is stipulated to fuel the market growth throughout the forecast period. The development in the automotive technology all together with the rising investment of the automotive manufactures are likely to drive demand for the automotive exhaust manifold gasket market. The aftermarket of the automotive exhaust manifold gasket have protuberant share because of the enormous fleet of the automotive vehicle in the global market. In the automotive exhaust manifold gasket market, manufacturers are focusing towards manufacturing performance and efficient – oriented exhaust manifold gasket by using improved materials that have more resistivity to the higher temperature and sealing properties. The global infrastructure development is expected to increase the demand for light and heavy commercial vehicle, which in turn, is expected to drive the demand for automotive exhaust manifold gasket market. Additionally, the global apprehensions towards the pollution level and various emission norms is expected to drive demand for the electric vehicle market thereby obstruct growth of the automotive exhaust manifold gasket.

Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Market: Segmentation

The Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket market can be segmented on the basis of product type, vehicle type, engine type, cylinder type and sales channel

On the basis of product type, the automotive exhaust manifold gasket can be segmented as:

Graphite Gasket

Asbestos Gasket

MLS Gasket

On the basis of vehicle type, the automotive exhaust manifold gasket can be segmented as:

Passenger Car Compact Mid-Size SUV Luxury

Commercial Vehicle LCV HCV



On the basis of engine type, the automotive exhaust manifold gasket can be segmented as:

In line engine

V type engine

W type engine

On the basis of cylinder type, the automotive exhaust manifold gasket can be segmented as:

Four cylinder engine

Six cylinder engine

Eight cylinder engine

On the basis of sales channel, the automotive exhaust manifold gasket can be segmented as:

OEM

Aftermarket

Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Market: Regional Outlook

Asia & Pacific is projected to hold a protuberant share in the automotive exhaust manifold gasket market due to the considerable growth in the automobile market of India, Japan and China. Europe has the high adoption rate for the advance technology related to reducing the pollution level, due to the government strict rules and regulation and high awareness among the population, these factor might propel demand for the automotive exhaust manifold gasket market in the region. The North America is estimated to have the protuberant share in the automotive exhaust manifold gasket market on the back of large automotive fleet and presence of the major automotive manufactures in the region. The Latin America is anticipated to register a decent growth because of automotive development in the market of Mexico and Brazil in the region.

Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Market: Key Participants

List of some of the prominent market participants in Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket market are:

Key Players

Shuangliu Huacheng Gasket

Chengxin Gasket

Xing Sheng

Guangya Car Accessories

Teamful Sealing

Ishikawa Gasket (China)

Sanwa Packing

Elring (China)

Dana (China)

Federal Mogul (China)

Beck Arnley

Edelbrock

Cometic

BG Automotive

Flow Dry

NISSHIN STEEL

