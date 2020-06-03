Automotive Acoustic Materials Market Recent industry trends and developments and Forecast 2019 – 2029

Automotive Acoustic Materials Market: Introduction

The automotive acoustic material is used in vehicle for the interior look and to enhance comfort for the passenger. The automotive acoustic materials is also used for reducing the noise inside the vehicle cabin. The automotive acoustic materials absorber most of the sound energy striking the material, it make them very useful for absorbing the noise inside a cabin. Since it comes in various colors, shape, size and has light reflectivity, which make it more useful for the interior purpose.

Automotive Acoustic Materials Market: Dynamics

The development of the automotive industry is expected to drive demand for the automotive acoustic materials market globally, since the automotive acoustic materials provides the interior look and reduce the noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) in the cabin. The manufacturers are introducing the automotive acoustic materials, which have efficient installation and expands to completely fill interior cavities in the vehicle, is expected to boost demand for the automotive acoustic materials market globally.

The government invest in the public transport is likely to drive the demand for the automotive acoustic materials market. The demand for enhanced interior, safety and comfort feature from the consumers is projected to drive the automotive acoustic materials market globally. The introduction of the electric vehicle and autonomous car in the various regions is anticipated to drive the demand for the automotive acoustic materials market. The aftermarket of the automotive acoustic materials market is anticipated to grow because it use in the various components such as, engine cover, dash insulator etc., which are frequently vibrated when the car is running. The rising demand for the sports and luxury car which has. The trends of customized vintage car might create vast opportunity for the automotive acoustic materials market.

Automotive Acoustic Materials Market: Segments

The automotive acoustic materials can be segmented on the basis of by material type, components type, by vehicle type, by application and sales channel.

On the basis of material type, the automotive acoustic materials market can be segmented as:

Fiberglass

PVC

Polyurethane

Polypropylene

ABS (Acrylonitrile Butadiene. Styrene)

Others (ASA (Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate), PA (Nylon) )

On the basis of components type, the automotive acoustic materials market can be segmented as:

Inner Dash Insulator

Outer Dash Insulator

Engine Encapsulation

Parcel Tray

Wheel Arch Liner

Engine Top Cover

Headliner

Others

On the basis of vehicle type, the automotive acoustic materials market can be segmented as:

Passenger vehicles Mid-size Compact Luxury SUVs

Commercial vehicle Light Commercial Vehicle Heavy Commercial Vehicle



Electric Vehicle Hybrid Electric Car Plugin Electric Car Battery Operated Car



On the basis of application, the automotive acoustic materials market can be segmented as:

Interior

Exterior

Trunk Panel

Under Hood & Engine Bay

On the basis of sales channel, the automotive acoustic materials market can be segmented as:

OEM( Original Equipment Manufacturers)

Aftermarket

Automotive Acoustic Materials Market: Regional Outlook

The automotive development in the South Asia and East Asia is likely to have prominent market share, because of the large automotive production base and key presence of the automotive manufacturers in the region. The North America is anticipated to have prominent growth rate, because of the outsize owing vehicle fleet and trend of customized car in the region. The rising concern about the pollution and the emission standard in the European countries is likely to propel the demand for the electric and hybrid vehicle, which indirectly drive the demand for the automotive acoustic materials market. The regulation on prolong running cars is expected to drive the automotive acoustic materials market. The Indian government has mandate the BS6 car model by 2020, which is anticipated to drive the demand for the automotive acoustic materials market in the region.

Automotive Acoustic Materials Market: Key Participants

List of some of the prominent market participants in automotive acoustic materials market are:

Key Players:

3M

Dow Chemical

BASF

Covestro

Henkel

LyondellBasell

Sumitomo Riko

Sika AG

Huntsman International LLC.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc

