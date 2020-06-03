Australia and New Zealand Data Protection as a Service Market to 2027: Business Market Insights Starts Cheaper, Monthly/Yearly Subscription Plan for Market Research Industry

Adoption of data protection as a service in Banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) industry is growing at an impressive rate across Australia. The volume of data generated through various endpoints and mobile devices in banks, credit card companies, and credit reporting institutions are growing significantly. Thus, bolstering data protection as a service market growth.
Increasing Demand for Cloud-Based Data Protection Solutions among Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) provides a lucrative opportunity for the Data Protection as a Service market growth
Small and Medium (SMEs) are more susceptible to data breaches and identity thefts, due their lack of deployment of advanced solutions and services. Moreover, the rising complexity of cyber-attacks and the surging need to protect the cloud-based applications and platforms, for ensuring organization data protection will boost the data protection as a service market growth.
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND DATA PROTECTION AS A SERVICE – MARKET SEGMENTATION
By Deployment
- Private Cloud
- Public Cloud
- Hybrid Cloud
By Organization Size
- Small & Medium Enterprises
- Large Enterprise
By Service Type
- Backup as a Service (BaaS)
- Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS)
- Storage as a Service (STaaS)
Company Profiles
- Acronis International GmbH
- Amazon Web Services, Inc.
- Commvault
- Carbonite, Inc
- EMC Corporation
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
- IBM Corporation
- McAfee, LLC
- Quantum Corporation
- VMware, Inc.
