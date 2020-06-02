World Coronavirus Impact: Organic Cereals Market Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures With Forecasts Growth By 2027

As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are frequently tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our evaluate about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this covid-19 pandemic.

A recently report published by Fast. MR “Organic Cereals Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2019 to 2027” forecasts about the market behaviour in coming years. The report includes market size, Y-O-Y growth analysis and structure of the overall industry based on a unique combination of industry research, fieldwork, market sizing analysis, and our in-house expertise.

Key Insights

Rising Awareness Related to Healthy Eating Habits Pushing Market Growth

Over the last one decade, owing to poor lifestyle choices many individuals have suffered from severe cased of obesity. For instance, alone in the U.S., the prevalence of obesity was evaluated around 42% from 2017 to 2018 as per the stats released by the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.

The rising prominence of diseases related to the obesity is driving the demand for organic cereals market. The product offers nutrition and fibers and thus helps in loosening belly fat. Therefore, the increasing cases of obesity related diseases is likely to push the market growth for organic cereal products over the forecast period.

Geriatric Population Driving Market Growth

Old aged individuals often face challenges related to digestion and are prone towards diseases such as diabities, heart risk, and many others. Utilization of organic cereals assists in reducing chances of stroke and at the same time provides numerous health advantages. The global geriatric population was around 962 million in 2017 as per the stats released by United Nations in 2018.

Competitive Landscape

The key vendors of the industry are EcoFarms, Medifast Inc., Post Holdings Inc., PepsiCo Inc., The Kroger Co., Hain Celestial Group Inc., Organic India Pvt Ltd., General Mills, Cereal Partners, and Kellogg Co.

The industry vendors are forming joint ventures and are engaging in creating forward and backward integration within the value chain. In addition, company vendors are focusing on creating region wise specific products to engage local population and enhance their market presence.

Definition

Organic cereals are defined as the nutritious rich edible products which are composed of high fiber contents.

Global Organic Cereals Market Segmentation

By Source

– Wheat

– Rice

– Oat

– Corn

– Barley

– Others

By Type

– Breakfast Cereals

– Energy Bars

– Biscuits and Cookies

– Others

By Distribution Channel

– Offline Stores

– Online Channels

Key Questions Answered in the Organic Cereals Industry Report

What is the overall market size in 2019? What will be the market growth during the forecast period i.e. 2019-2027?

Which region would have a high demand for the product in the upcoming years?

What are the factors driving the growth of the market?

Which sub-market will make the most significant contribution to the market?

What are the market opportunities for existing and entry-level players?

What are various long-term and short-term strategies adopted by the market players?

