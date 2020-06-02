Stationary Air Compressor Market Report to 2024 – Emerging Growth Factors and Regional Forecasts

The market analysis on stationary air compressor market provides a holistic view on the overall industry along with laying significant focus on crucial details pertaining to its foothold in the global economy and its applications across multiple end-user industries and sectors.

According to the given report, the stationary air compressor market recorded a valuation of USD 24 billion in 2017 and is further anticipated to surpass a mammoth of USD 30 billion by the end of 2024, while depicting a CAGR of 3% through 2024. Besides, the study also includes information on the current market scenario, developing technologies, widely spread competitive landscape, future growth prospects, tactics undertaken by market rivals, and vivid market segmentations.

The research report also lays emphasis on the fundamental factors that are propelling the market growth over the foreseeable period, along with offering elaborative details of the trends that the industry is characterized by.

The overall stationary air compressor market is divided on the basis of various Technology, Lubrication, Application, regions, and competitive landscape spectrums.

In terms of Technology segmentation, the overall industry is categorized into segments namely Rotary, Reciprocating, Centrifugal. The report provides a summary of this terrain in terms of the growth drivers fueling the segmental growth, final market valuation, quantitative and qualitative insights offered by each sub-segment, and the impact of overall type spectrum on the global stationary air compressor market share in the ensuing years.

Based on the Lubrication segmentation, the research report bifurcates segment into Oil Free, Oil Filled. Useful information in terms of market share, current and expected segment valuation, current and projected growth rate, development trends, and performance of the segment on the overall market have also been enclosed in the report.

In terms of the application spectrum, stationary air compressor market is sub-segmented into Home Appliances, Food & Beverage, Oil & Gas, Energy, Semiconductor & Electronics, Manufacturing, Healthcare. The spectrum provides critical details on the generic drivers, current and predicted market share, expected segment valuation, individual segmental growth rate, and much more which would significantly impact the overall stationary air compressor market.

The overall stationary air compressor industry is highly consolidated and claims presence of companies like Atlas Copco, Sullair, LLC, Gardner Denver, Inc., Kaeser Kompressoren SE, Ingersoll-Rand plc, Rolair Systems, Sullivan-Palatek, Inc., Hubei Teweite Power Technology Company Limited, Ciasons Industrial, Inc., Quincy Compressor, Zen Air Tech Pvt. Ltd., Bauer Compressors, Inc., KULMEC, Saylor-Beall Manufacturing Company, Gen-Tech whose individual market shares and company profiles have been enlisted in the report. Moreover, the analysis also includes the firms’ strategies and their stance in the global landscape.

Apart from the growth rendering factors, and technologies influencing the market size, the research report also constitutes of major challenges that could deter the market growth over the forecast time period.