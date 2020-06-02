Peracetic Acid Market will grow at 8.5% up to 2025

Global Peracetic Acid Market Report provides complete industry analysis, market outlook, size, growth, opportunities and forecast 2025. This report will assist in analyzing the current and future business trends, sales and revenue forecast. It provides top manufacturers information along with Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and growth.

The increasing development of production plants related to bottling, agricultural food products, and meat processing facilities have thus been having a significant influence on the peracetic acid market size. Regulatory bodies like FDA have also been playing a major role in the enhancement of product quality by providing guidelines for numerous industries over the use of peracetic acid. Driven by a supportive regulatory landscape and a widespread application spectrum, peracetic acid market trends are likely to receive a commendable boost in the years ahead.

Aseptically packaging solutions are also preferred by high and low acid beverage producers, further increasing the demand for peracetic acid. Another additional benefit of peracetic based packaging is that there is no need to deliver the products through a refrigerated enclosure. In accordance, it would be rather overt to mention that the surging establishment of new brewing and dairy product plants will have a notable impact on peracetic acid market.

For instance, a few months before, the American beverage company, Coca-Cola decided to invest USD 250 million to build a manufacturing and distribution plant in North Houston. This one-million-square-foot facility will start operating by 2020 with the production of plastic bottles and cans for water and sparkling drinks.

Peracetic acid manufacturing companies have consistently been under regulatory scrutiny, however, the favorable regulatory framework has helped them establish advanced research and development facility centers. For instance, recently, EPA provided the green signal for Biosan’s newly developed product that can be used for disinfection and sanitization of laundry. This peracetic acid based product controls dangerous microorganisms like Pseudomonas aeruginosa and Staphylococcus aureus which are mainly found in the laundry pertaining to the hospitality industry. Aided by the supportive sanction from EPA, Biosan LLC has set benchmark for further development peracetic acid sanitizer.

Increasing importance for peracetic acid across industrial and commercial spheres owing to its effectiveness and cost-saving features is thus poised to boost the product demand over the years ahead. The changing approach of the companies toward enhancing their customer base with frequent mergers and acquisitions is also likely to strengthen the pace of peracetic acid industry over the years ahead. For the record, by the end of 2025, overall peracetic acid market will surpass revenue collection of USD 1.2 billion.

