Oxygen Scavenger Masterbatch Market size will be fostered by increasing consumption of dairy products

Global oxygen scavenger masterbatch market for food packaging application is forecast to cross the USD 25 million mark by 2025. Increase in technological innovation in food and beverages packaging sector across the globe may further complement business scenario. Increasing demand and consumption of meat and dairy products across the globe is fueling the demand for demand for smart and intelligent packaging.

Growing concerns over the deterioration of dairy items due to reaction with oxygen has generated the need for the specialty masterbatches in the food packaging sector. Rising demand and consumption of fresh dairy products is likely to offer a push to the oxygen scavenger masterbatch market for food packaging.

Between 2019 and 2030, the global demand growth for milk and milk products is anticipated to be three times the level of current U.S. milk production. Currently, about 876 million tons of milk are produced globally with EU, India, and Oceania among the top producers. Cheese consumption in the U.S. is expected to continue to increase between 2017 and 2022. By 2030, milk production and demand is forecasted to increase in total by 35%, simultaneously expanding oxygen scavenger masterbatch market size for food packaging.

In terms of application, the Oxygen scavenger masterbatch market is bifurcated into flexible and rigid packaging. Flexible packaging is experiencing high demand as the packaging offers great convenience due to weight reduction benefits. This is resulting in wide acceptance of the product in various end-use sectors. Flexible packaging segment is likely to account for 75% of the industry share throughout the next few years.

Inorganic oxygen scavenger masterbatch market is expected to hold a significant share in the coming years due to wide product acceptability for distinct applications. Increased focus on countering bacterial growth and lipid oxidation in animal-based food products will fuel to adoption of oxygen absorbers additive. Poultry, fish and meat segment is poised to hold a significant share of about 35% in the overall industry by 2025.

As per analysis, owing to the surging product consumption, Europe oxygen scavenger masterbatch market for food packaging will generate revenue of more than USD 8 million by 2025.

