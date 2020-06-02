New Opportunities in Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems: Market Overview by Biometrics4ALL Inc., Crossmatch (HID Global), DERMALOG Identification Systems GmbH

Rising security concerns majorly in public and banking sector for preventing entry of unauthorized visitors, continuously growing immigration are some of the major factors responsible for driving the growth of automated fingerprint identification systems market. In addition to this, integration of advanced technologies such as AI into the fingerprint identification systems is anticipated to provide ample of growth opportunities to the players operating in the automated fingerprint identification systems market.

Leading Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems Market Players:

Biometrics4ALL Inc., Crossmatch (HID Global), DERMALOG Identification Systems GmbH, Fujitsu Limited, Gemalto NV (Thales Group), M2SYS Technology, Morpho SA (IDEMIA), NEC Corporation, Suprema, Safran Group

Automated fingerprint identification is a biometric identification technology which uses digital imaging technology to receive, store, and analyze the data collected of fingerprints. The adoption rate of automated fingerprint identification system is gaining high momentum within diversified industries with an aim to cease entry of suspicious/authorized visitors.

The “Global Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunication industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the automated fingerprint identification systems market with detailed market segmentation component, end user, and geography. The global automated fingerprint identification systems market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading automated fingerprint identification systems market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global automated fingerprint identification systems market is segmented on the basis of component and end user. Based on component, the automated fingerprint identification systems market is segmented into hardware, software, and services. On the basis of end user, the automated fingerprint identification systems market is segmented into healthcare, BFSI, government, transportation and logistics, hospitality, and others.

