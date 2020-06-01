Web Application Firewall Market to Witness Huge Growth by Key Players: Imperva, Akamai Technologies, Barracuda Networks, Citrix Systems, Cloudflare, DenyAll, Ergon Informatik, F5 Networks, Fortinet, Penta Security Systems and Others.

ReportsnReports offers a global report on “Web Application Firewall Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 150 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

The Global Web Application Firewall Market size is expected to grow from US$ 2.37 Billion in 2017 to US$ 5.48 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 18.3%.

#Key Players- Imperva, Akamai Technologies, Barracuda Networks, Citrix Systems, Cloudflare, DenyAll, Ergon Informatik, F5 Networks, Fortinet, Penta Security Systems, Radware, Trustwave, and NSFOCUS.

Cloud-Based WAF solutions are available as software bundles with a full stack of threat prevention technologies that provide the best protection against vulnerabilities, such as malware, phishing, ransom are, and emerging cyber-threats. Cloud-based WAF solutions provide protection and safeguard the network even if users are off their Virtual Private Network (VPN).

North America tops the globe in terms of the presence of security vendors and security breach incidents. Therefore, the WAF market is dominated by North America, which is considered to be the most advanced region with regard to cyber security technology adoption and infrastructure. The world is becoming more connected and the IoT trend is gaining prominence.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Years Considered for the Study

1.5 Currency

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Breakdown of Primary Interviews

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Microquadrant Research Methodology

2.3.1 Vendor Inclusion Criteria

2.4 Research Assumptions and Limitations

2.4.1 Research Assumptions

2.4.2 Limitations

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Web Application Firewall Market

4.2 Web Application Firewall Market, By Component, 2017–2022

4.3 Market, By Region, 2017–2022

4.4 Market, By Solution, 2017–2022

4.5 Market, By Service, 2017–2022

4.6 Market, By Organization Size, 2017–2022

4.7 Market, By Industry Vertical, 2017–2022

4.8 Lifecycle Analysis, By Region

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Web Application Firewall Solution Classification, By Hardware

5.1.1 Imperva

5.1.2 Fortinet

5.1.3 F5 Networks

5.1.4 Citrix

5.1.5 Barracuda

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Importance of Web Applications

5.2.1.2 Rising Instances of Web Attacks, Such as Cyber Theft, Espionage, Vandalism, and Fraud

5.2.1.3 Government Regulations and Need for Compliance Drive the Adoption of Waf Solutions

5.2.1.4 Technological Proliferation and Increasing Penetration of IoT

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of Deployment for Appliance-Based WAFS

5.2.2.2 Competition With Integrated Utm Solutions

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Cloud- and Virtual Appliance-Based WAFS

5.2.3.2 Introduction of Machine Learning/AI-Powered WAFS

5.2.3.3 Penetration in Smes

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Technical Expertise

5.2.4.2 Presence of Traditional Firewalls

5.3 Regulatory Implications

5.3.1 Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI–DSS)

5.3.2 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA)

5.3.3 Federal Information Security Management Act (FISMA)

5.3.4 Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act (GLBA)

5.3.5 Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX)

5.3.6 The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) Standard 27001

5.3.7 European Union General Data Protection Regulation (EU GDPR)

5.4 Innovation Spotlight

…and More

