Silanes Market to showcase significant growth via fillers & pigments

The silanes market size for fillers & pigments is anticipated to witness gains nearly 7.5% between 2018 and 2024. The product generates permanent chemical bonds and functions as a molecular conduit between inorganic and organic substrates, which allows the development and improvement of new functionalities.

The product is used in mica, clay, talc, kaolin, or quartz which are widely applicable as fillers in the thermoplastic or rubber industry. As per a report by Global Market Insights, Inc. the silanes market is anticipated to record revenue of over $3.9 billion by 2024.

The much-dreaded COVID-19 pandemic, that has claimed lives and disrupted businesses globally. Its aftermath, however, need not necessarily be characterized by adverse effects, as the virus is expected to bring about numerous growth opportunities. This report delivers a detailed analysis of the global economic slowdown, the impact of COVID-19 on this market, and the effects of the latest scenario on the business outlook.

Moreover, it is also used in the preparation of pigments for surface modification. Citing an example, inorganic pigments such as ATH, iron oxide, TiO2 and others are given hydrophobic properties using alkyl silanes. These parameters would further encourage the market size by 2024.

Europe silanes market share was estimated to represent more than 25% of the overall silanes market share in 2017. This is mainly ascribed to strong product demand from restructuring & remodeling construction activities, as pigments, sealants, coatings, fillers, adhesives, and paints, and from the automotive industry.

In paints & coatings the product is utilized to enhance the adhesion to coated surfaces as well as bridge the boundary between unlike substrates. These trends are anticipated to help achieve substantial gains in the silanes market by 2024.

Overall, apart from some restraints, the above-mentioned determinants are likely to offer a diverse range of growth opportunities for the silanes market. The competitive landscape of the market includes companies like Tokyo Chemical, Momentive Performance Materials, Gantrade Corporation, Evonik Industries, Dow Corning, Air Liquide, and ONICHEM among others.

The product also displays application scope in the manufacture of silicones, used often in the electronics sector. Silanes are a vital component in the production of solar grade silicone which demands high purity. Likewise, silanes are also used in myriad other electronic systems like electronic chips, printed circuit boards, semiconductors, light emitting diodes and more, which will present tremendous growth prospects for the silanes industry in the years to come.

Silanes are extensively used for solar cell production, a vital factor in the solar energy paradigm majorly in North America and European nations, and increasingly in the APAC region. Solar cell production, therefore, is escalating at a fast pace in order to fulfil the proliferating demand for energy from the industrial, commercial and residential sectors, particularly in developing counties like Singapore, India and Malaysia.

