Sales Enablement Platform Market Detailed Analysis 2019-2024: SAP, Bigtincan, Upland Software, Highspot, Seismic, Showpad, Brainshark, ClearSlide, ClientPoint, Accent Technologies and Others.

The Global Sales Enablement Platform Market size is expected to grow from US$ 1.1 Billion in 2019 to US$ 2.6 Billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.8% during the forecast period.

#Key Players- SAP (Germany),Bigtincan (US), Upland Software (US), Highspot (US), Seismic (US), Showpad (Belgium), Brainshark (US),ClearSlide (US), ClientPoint (US),Accent Technologies (US), Quark Software (US), Bloomfire (US), Qorus Software (US), Pitcher (Switzerland), Mediafly (US),Rallyware (US), MindTickle (US) and Qstream (US) and Others.

With time, many retail organizations have deployed a mix of technologies, computer systems, and disparate applications to cater to the growing demands of customers. Customer experience proves to be a very vital differentiating factor among a wide array of online shopping options. Online retailers risk losing out on their users, because of negative customer experience.

APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the increase in demand for sales enablement platform and services. Sales enablement enables an organization to fine-tune sales process so that it can align perfectly with the journey of prospects and customers. The APAC region is expected to experience extensive growth opportunities during the forecast period.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segmentation

1.3.2 Regions Covered

1.4 Years Considered for the Study

1.5 Currency Considered

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Breakup of Primaries

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Breakup and Data Triangulation

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.3.1 Top-Down Approach

2.3.2 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4 Market Forecast

2.5 Assumptions for the Study

2.6 Limitations of the Study

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Sales Enablement Platform Market

4.2 Market in North America, By Industry Vertical and Country (2019)

4.3 Market Major Countries

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Need to Improve the Internal Business Process

5.2.1.2 Scaling Sales Efforts With the Help of Advanced Technology

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Inconsistent User Experience Across Various Access Channels

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Focus of Organization Toward Optimizing Sales Workforce Efficiency

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Upkeeping Sales Communication and Maintaining A Buyer-Seller Relationship

5.2.4.2 Keeping the Customer Better Informed About Products at First Instance

5.3 Industry Trends

5.3.1 Use Case 1: Dun & Bradstreet

5.3.2 Use Case 2: Nxstage Medical, Inc.

…and More

