Push to Talk Market Detailed Analysis 2019-2024: AINA Wireless, AT&T, Azetti Networks, Bell Canada, ESChat, GroupTalk, Hytera, Iridium, Motorola Solutions, Orion and Others.

The Global Push to Talk Market size to grow from US$ 25.0 Billion in 2019 to US$ 38.4 Billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.0% from 2019 to 2024.

#Key Players- AINA Wireless (US),AT&T (US),Azetti Networks (Spain),Bell Canada (Canada),ESChat (US),GroupTalk (Sweden),Hytera (China),iPTT (England),Iridium (US),Motorola Solutions (US),Orion (US),Qualcomm (US),Sprint (US),Simoco Wireless Solutions (England),TAIT (New Zealand),Telstra (Australia),Verizon Wireless (US),VoiceLayer (US),Voxer (US),Zebra (US),Zello (US),Zinc by Service Max (US).

Enterprises with more than 1,000 employees are categorized as large enterprises. Large enterprises are the early adopters of the PTT technology, as they have a high number of field-related works and possess strong budget capabilities. They are significantly investing in PTT solutions and associated services to efficiently manage their workforce communication. They majorly focus on the efficiency of connectivity services, as they tend to be more risk-averse in their business interactions.

The LMR network type is expected to hold a higher market share, owing to the major investments in the LMR system from commercial, defense and public safety, and transportation sectors. Despite the availability of several inexpensive radio products built over P25 (phase I and phase II) and radio technologies, it is extremely difficult for manufacturers to follow the industry standards, such as TETRA and DMR, to develop their LMR products.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Inclusions and Exclusions

1.4 Market Scope

1.4.1 Market Segmentation

1.4.2 Regional Scope

1.4.3 Years Considered for the Study

1.5 Currency Considered

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Breakup of Primary Profiles

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Breakup and Data Triangulation

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.3.1 Top-Down Approach

2.3.2 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4 Market Forecast

2.5 Assumptions for the Study

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Global Push to Talk Market

4.2 Market By Component, 2019

4.3 Market By Service, 2019—2024

4.4 Market By Organization Size, 2019—2024

4.5 Market By Network Type, 2019 — 2024

4.6 Market By Vertical, 2019 Vs. 2024

4.7 Market By Commercial Vertical, 2017—2024

4.8 Market Investment Scenario (2019–2024)

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Demand for POC

5.2.1.2 Proliferation of Rugged and Ultra-Rugged Smartphones

5.2.1.3 Growing Need for Driver Safety

5.2.1.4 Transition of LMR Systems From Analog to Digital

5.2.2 Opportunities

5.2.2.1 High-Speed 5g Network for Enhancing PTT-Related Operations

5.2.2.2 Standardization of Infrastructure Platforms

5.2.3 Challenges

5.2.3.1 LMR and PTT Interoperability Issues

5.2.3.2 High On-Going Investments By the Public Sector to Deploy LMR Systems

5.3 Industry use Cases

5.3.1 Use Case 1: Orion Labs Increases Summit Hospitality Group’s Operational Efficiency Across Multiple Properties With Its PTT Voice Services

5.3.2 Use Case 2: Iridium Helps Protect Communities and Wildlife in Kenya With Its PTT Solution and Services

5.3.3 Use Case 3: Zello Helped Yrc Worldwide to Improve Communications for Dispatchers

5.4 1- Many Push-To-Talk Over Cellular Session

6 Push to Talk Market By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hardware

6.2.1 Smartphones Expected to Drive the Adoption of Push to Talk

6.3 Solutions

6.3.1 Push to Talk Enables Secured and Reliable Communication for Mission and Non-Mission Critical Purposes

6.4 Services

6.4.1 Consulting

6.4.2 Implementation

6.4.2.1 Implementation Services to Offer Significant Revenue Growth Opportunities in Asia Pacific

6.4.3 Support and Maintenance

6.4.3.1 Field Service Assurance to Fuel the Demand for Support and Maintenance Services

…and More

