Power Bank Market Advancement, Emerging Trends and Global Outlook 2020 to 2025

Global Power Bank Market trends analysis report 2020 provides an in-depth analysis of the COVID-19 impact, key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, regional outlook, global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. The Market report focus to provide extensive information on industry with market overview, key trends and business plans for Power Bank market.

The power bank market was valued at USD 8.61 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 7% over the forecast period 2020- 2025.

A power bank is a gadget that acts as a power reservoir for charging mobile devices such as smartphones, tablets, and others. Increase in adoption of mobile and connected devices has augmented the demand for power banks to ensure incessant use of these devices with sufficient power backup.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the global power bank market is fragmented due to the presence of many vendors globally offering power banks. The market does not provide major lucrative opportunities for new market entrants. Also, the existing players are launching new technology-integrated products offering features different from the competitors in the market. Further, the vendors are planning to expand the usage of their power banks to various end-user verticals.

– August 2019 – Xiaomi launched its updated Mi PowerBank 2i 20000mAh for the Indian market. The company has added a major useful feature to make it more relevant to modern smartphone owners. It now has extended support for 18W fast charging. The fast charging option will be available on both the USB ports, meaning that one can charge two phones at a time at full 18W fast charging speeds, provided that the phone supports 18W fast charging.

– May 2019 – Samsung India announced the launch of two new devices, the Wireless Power Bank and Wireless Charging Duo Pad, expanding its portfolio in the wireless ecosystem. The two devices are designed to meet the needs of the connected lifestyle. The Wireless Power Bank and Wireless Charging Duo Pad are also compatible with Samsung’s wearable range such as Galaxy Buds and Galaxy Watch.

Asia-Pacific Expected to Grow Significantly:

– The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest growth rate for the power bank market. An increase in the adoption of power banks in the region can be attributed to the upsurge in the number of smartphone users in the region.

– Also, India is the second-largest market globally for smartphones after China. Further, India is one of the most lucrative markets for smartphone companies because the number of mobile users in India exceeds the entire population of the United States. Hence, the need for power banks is increasing in the region due to the increased usage of smart and portable devices.

– Furthermore, various product launches and advancements in electronic devices are anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for the growth of the Asia-Pacific power bank market.

Research uses a bottom-up approach to assess the overall size of the market. Data from different industries and end-user industries and their applications across different product types are recorded and forecast during the forecast period. These segments and sub-segments are documented by industry experts and experts, as well as company representatives, and by analyzing data from these segments and sub-segments over the last few years, externally verified to gain market size.

Power Bank

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.