Optical Fiber Components Market Growth Rate, Demands, Status and Application Forecast to 2026 Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., NeoPhotonics Corporation, DSIT Solutions Ltd., Bandweaver

Global Optical Fiber Components Market research report utilizes a SWOT analysis as well as Porter's Five Forces analysis to reveal the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. The report provides with CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2018-2025 for the market.

Global optical fiber components market is projected to register a substantial CAGR of 9.9% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Competitive Analysis: Global Optical Fiber Components Market

Some of the major players operating in this market are Schlumberger Limited, ADVA Optical Networking, Fujikura Ltd., EXFO Inc., Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., NeoPhotonics Corporation, DSIT Solutions Ltd., Bandweaver, Lumentum Operations LLC, Qualitrol Company LLC, HBM, VIAVI Solutions Inc., Omnisens, NBG HOLDING GMBH, Zayo Group, LLC, Finisar Corporation, CommVerge Solutions, Halliburton, Lancier Components GmbH, M2 Optics Inc., Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd and others.

This report studies Global Optical Fiber Components Market in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2025.

This report also contains all the recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, merges and accusations by the top brands and players.

Conducts Overall Global Optical Fiber Components Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of Global Optical Fiber Components Market By Component (Hardware Software, Services), System (Control Units, Central Control Units, Regional Control Units), Application (FTTH, Distributed Sensing, Data Centre, Analytical and Medical Equipment, Power Transmission, and Others), End-User (Telecommunication, Military & Aerospace, Oil & Gas, Medical, Railway, Banking and Finance Services and Insurance (BFSI), Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

This report scope includes a holistic study of the current dynamics of the market, industry growth and restraints of the Global Optical Fiber Components Market. It provides the market forecast to 2025, recent developments in the market and pipeline analysis of the major players.

Optical fiber components is a service of continuous components which involves different software and devices like fiber optic cables, connectors and other components. The continuous components of the fiber optic systems is used for identifying or detecting the defects in the fiber optic channel with the help of information in real time and it also helps in restricting the any intrusions as well as the physical degradation of cables.

Optical fiber components has been used mostly in the data centres for high speed data transmission as it helps in detecting the cause and the problem in the optical fiber network. Optical fiber components is necessary for the optical fiber networks as the infrastructure is high in cost and would require time to time maintenance otherwise would lead to deterioration of the network.

Segmentation: Global Optical Fiber Components Market

Global optical fiber components market is segmented into four notable segments which are component, system, application and end-user.

On the basis of component, the market is segmented into hardware, software and services

On the basis of system, the market is segmented into control units, central control units and regional control units

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into FTTH, distributed sensing, data centre, analytical and medical equipment, power transmission and others

On the basis of end user, the global optical fiber components market is segmented into telecommunication, military and aerospace, oil & gas, medical, railway, banking and finance services and insurance (BFSI) and others

Recent Developments

In December 2018, Fujikura has announced the launch of the 432F Air Blown Optical Fiber Cable which consists of single fibers, and uses 200 μm fibers which would make it suitable for the telecommunication industry. It also helps in reducing the splicing time compared to the loose cables. This is quite beneficial for the company in terms of getting more projects related to the infrastructure for telecommunication.

In May 2018, Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. has inaugurated a manufacturing facility in Morocco for the manufacturing of optical fiber cable and its distribution in Europe, Middle East and Africa market. This would be beneficial for the company as the cost of labour and resources is less as that compared to developed countries which would result in high profits for the company.

In October 2017, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. has announced the success of the ultra-high capacity fiber transmission experiment with the KDDI Research Inc. This experiment has lead the transmission capacity through a single optical fiber i.e. 2.15 petabits/second and for multicore, multimode optical fiber it has reached the transmission capacity of 10.16 petabits/second. This would be beneficial for the company’s goodwill and would help them to serve the demand for the high speed transmission services.

