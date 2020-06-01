North America Polyethylene Wax Market Trends, Regulations And Competitive Landscape Outlook To 2026

North America polyethylene wax market is expected to register a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Polyethylene wax which is formulated with the help of distillation process helps in enhancing the properties of the product and also in producing different grades of it. It provides low viscosity, excellent compatibility with other waxes, high melting and softening point and high hardness level, makes it a much better wax as compared to others. The major application of PE wax is in the plastic industry. Additionally, the wax is also used with other waxes and petroleum. The PE wax is accessible in different forms such as powder, granules, flakes, pastilles and others. Major factor driving the growth of this market is increased usage of polyethylene wax in packaging.

Competitive Analysis: North America Polyethylene Wax Market

The key market players for North America polyethylene wax market are BASF SE, SCG Chemicals Co., Ltd., Honeywell International, Inc, Clariant, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Innospec, The Lubrizol Corporation, Baker Hughes, a GE company LLC, Westlake Chemical Corporation, ceronas GmbH & Co. KG, COSCHEMCO.,LTD, DEUREX AG, euroceras Sp. z o.o., Formosa Plastics Corporation, U.S.A., Linvest GmbH, Lion Chemtech Co., Ltd., Qingdao Bouni Chemical Co., Ltd, SQI Group, TRECORA RESOURCES, The International Group, Inc. and WIWAX.

Product Launch:

In October 2019, EuroCerasSp. z o.o. is going to attend the Exhibition, K-Messe 2019 in Germany in order to progress in business expansion and other profitable strategies helping the company to create a better brand image in the market.

In June 2016, LACC LLC formed by Axiall Corporation and Lotte Chemical Corporation held a ground breaking ceremony at its Calcasieu Parish. The decision has been made for the final investments for the construction of ethane cracker facility which will be producing 1 million tons of ethylene per year. It will help the company to increase its production capacity to meet the growing demand in the market.

In July 2016, Lion Chemtech Co., Ltd. expanded its e-stone factory and completed its production facilities expanding its business and raising revenues for the company.

Segmentation: North America Polyethylene Wax Market

North America polyethylene wax market is segmented into five notable segments which are type, form, raw material, grade and production process.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into polymerization type, modified type, thermally cracking type, others.

On the basis of form, the market is segmented into powder, granules, flakes, pastilles, micronized waxes, aqueous wax emulsions.

On the basis of raw material, the market is segmented polypropylene, ethylene, low-density polyethylene.

On the basis of grade, the market is segmented into emulsifiable, non-emulsifiable.

On the basis of production process, the market is segmented into high-pressure polymerization, synthesis by the ziegler-natta method, thermal degradation process of polyethylene, oxidation of synthetic waxes, walter-reppe synthesis, metallocene process, others.

