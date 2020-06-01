North America Hydroxyl-Terminated Polybutadiene (HTPB) Market To Witness Steady Growth During The Forecast Period 2019-2026

The hydrocarbon nature of HTPB (98.6%) along with low viscosity and low specific gravity makes it a promising fuel binder for PU propellant. It is physically and chemically compatible with the conventional oxidizers and other ingredients at normal storage conditions. Growing utilization of HTPB products in adhesives for construction of buildings is leading to growth in demand for North America hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) market.

Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) is an oligomer of butadiene terminated at each end with a hydroxyl functional group. It reacts with isocyanates to form polyurethane polymers. HTPB is a translucent liquid with a color similar to wax paper and a viscosity similar to corn syrup. An important application of HTPB is in solid rocket propellant. It binds the oxidizing agent and other ingredients into a solid but elastic mass. These hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) resins are characterized by low volatiles content, low glass transition temperatures, excellent hydrophobicity and a high level of reactive functionality.

North America hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) market is expected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Competitive Analysis: North America Hydroxyl-Terminated Polybutadiene (HTPB) Market

Some of the major players operating in this market are CRS Chemicals, Island Pyrochemical Industries (IPI), Zibo Qilong Chemical Co., Ltd., Cray Valley, Orion Chem Pvt Ltd, Polymer Source. Inc., Evonik Industries AG and Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.

Product Launch:

In June 2017, TOTAL Cray Valley announced the commercial production of Krasol F 3000 diol product. The product is an extension to the company’s Ricon and Krasol product lines of liquid polybutadiene resins.

In April 2017, Evonik launched its new product in the market for coatings and adhesives at the European Coatings Show. The product portfolio comprised of different types of coatings thus expanding its product range. The new product will help the company in increasing its profits.

Segmentation: North America Hydroxyl-Terminated Polybutadiene (HTPB) Market

North America hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) market is segmented into three notable segments which are type, application and end-user.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into conventional hydroxyl terminated polybutadienes, low molecular weight hydroxyl terminated polybutadienes. In March 2017, Total Cray Valley (TCV) presented itself in the Adhesive and Sealant Council (ASC) Conference and Expo. The company showcased its product range of Poly bd and Krasol liquid polybutadiene resins and conducted an education session on the latest resin technology utilized by the company.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into rocket fuel, waterproof coatings & membranes, adhesives and sealants, potting and encapsulation, others. In March 2019, Contracting and Supervision Bureau of the Central Military Commission Equipment Development Department conducted the supervision and examination of the company’s equipment qualification. The company got certified through all the criteria based on military research and production tasks. The quality check conducted by the department, helped the company in the tremendous promotion of its quality system, operation and construction.

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into aerospace & defence, automotive, building and construction, electrical & electronics, others. In November 2014, Evonik opened a new facility plant at Marl for hydroxyl terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) with the production capacity of several thousand metric tons per year. The new plant was mainly constructed for the purpose of extending the product portfolio of polybutadienes in the market.



Research Methodology: North America Hydroxyl-Terminated Polybutadiene (HTPB) Market

Primary Respondents: Key Industry Participants, Subject-Matter Experts (SMEs), C-level Executives of Key Market Players, Market Intelligence Managers, National Sales Managers and Industry Consultants.

