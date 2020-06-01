HR Analytics Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2024

ReportsnReports offers a global report on “HR Analytics Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 135 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

The Global HR Analytics Market size is expected to grow from US$ 1.9 Billion in 2019 to US$ 3.6 Billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.7% during the forecast period.

#Key Players- Oracle (US), SAP (Germany), Infor (US), Workday (US), Sage Software (UK), Kronos (US), Micro Strategy (US), IBM (US), Tableau (US), Zoho (India), Crunchr (Netherland), Visier (Canada), TALENTSOFT (Paris), Gain Insights (India), and Sisense (US).

The Diverse nature of business, coupled with remote working employees, has resulted in the generation of huge enterprise data. Modern workforce tools, such as HR analytics, can leverage the benefits of the enterprise data to improve work force management.HR analytics helps in predicting employee and project needs during the planning phase.

With time, many retail organizations have deployed a mix of technologies, computer systems, and disparate applications to cater to the growing demands of customers. Customer experience proves to be a very vital differentiating factor among a wide array of online shopping options. To improve performance and achieve higher profits, it is important to have skilled employees and offer the best-in-class offerings through touch points, such as stores, and web or mobile applications.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segmentation

1.3.2 Regions Covered

1.4 Years Considered for the Study

1.5 Currency Considered

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Breakup of Primaries

2.2 Market Breakup and Data Triangulation

2.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping Research Methodology

2.4 Market Size Estimation

2.4.1 Top-Down Approach

2.4.2 Bottom-Up Approach

2.5 Market Forecast

2.6 Assumptions for the Study

2.7 Limitations of the Study

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the HR Analytics Market

4.2 Market in North America, By Vertical and Country

4.3 Market Major Countries

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Adoption Among Enterprises to Make Data-Driven Decisions

5.2.1.2 Rising Demand for Workforce Optimization and Talent Mobility

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Varying Structure of Regulatory Policies and Data Regulations

5.2.2.2 Cultural Barrier to Adopt Advanced Solutions Over Traditional Systems

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Availability of Huge Volume of HR Data and Increase in Number of Data Sources

5.2.3.2 Increasing Adoption of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to Assist Decision-Making

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Inconsistent and Unstructured Data Format

5.2.4.2 Prevalent Concerns Over Deployment and Usage of Advanced Solutions

5.3 Industry Trends

5.3.1 Use Case 1: Kronos

5.3.2 Use Case 2: Crunchr

5.3.3 Use Case 3: Talentsoft

6 HR Analytics Market By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Solution

6.2.1 Changing Workforce Dynamics and Rapidly Increasing Amount of HR Data to Drive Growth of Solution Segment

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Implementation and Integration

6.3.1.1 Increasing Focus on Ensuring Smooth Integration With Various HR Systems to Drive Demand for Implementation and Integration Services

6.3.2 Advisory Services

6.3.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Complex Analytical Tools to Drive Demand for Advisory Services

6.3.3 Support and Maintenance

6.3.3.1 Growing Need for Updating HR Analytics Solution to Spur Demand for Support and Maintenance Services

…and More

