Global Pipe Insulation Market is Expected to Reach Euro 1,659,677.97 thousand by 2027

Rise in construction activities globally along with strengthening of government regulation to insulate pipelines are accelerating the consumption of pipe insulation products. Fluctuation in temperature leads to the deposition of moisture on the surface on un-insulated pipes which impacts the materials flowing. In order to cater the moisture, insulation is used which will expand the market growth in future.

Pipe Insulation Market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 5.3% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach Euro 1,659,677.97 thousand by 2027. Increasing demand of oil and gas industries in developing as well as developed countries will help to boost the demand of pipe insulation, which is driving factor for the market growth.

High Demand of Pipe Insulation in Developed Nations

Pipe insulation market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in industry with sales, components sales, impact of technological development in pipe insulation and changes in regulatory scenarios with their support for the pipe insulation market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Competitive Landscape and Pipe Insulation Market Share Analysis

The major players covered in the report are Kingspan Group, Saint-Gobain, Covestro AG., Knauf Insulation, BASF SE, DOW, Huntsman International LLC, Owens Corning, armacell, Johns Manville, Cellofoam GmbH & Co. KG , All American Insulation Services, Inc. , L’ISOLANTE K-FLEX S.p.A ,3M, NMC sa , ROCKWOOL International A/S , Röchling , DUNMORE., Synavax , Great Lakes Textiles , GILSULATE INTERNATIONAL, INC , Commercial Thermal Solutions, Inc. PolarClad Tank Insulation, Gulf Cool Therm Factory LTD , Mayes Coatings & Insulation, Inc. among other domestic and global players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Many product developments are also initiated by the companies worldwide which are also accelerating the growth of pipe insulation market.

Pipe Insulation Market Country Level Analysis

Pipe insulation market is analysed and market size information is provided by country, product type, material, temperature and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the pipe insulation market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Italy, France, Spain, UK, Switzerland, Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands and Rest of Europe in Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines and Rest of Asia-Pacific in Asia- Pacific, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America in South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa inn Middle East and Africa.

Asia-Pacific dominates the pipe insulation market as the China is the leader in pipe insulation manufacturing and major leaders are generating revenue from China and India due to high production and consumption towards the insulated products. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow with the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 because of increasing business expansions and increasing construction in developing countries. China is leading the growth of Asia-Pacific market due to adoption of pipe insulation as well as major sale of chemicals and petroleum products. U.S. is dominating the North America as in the U.S. the manufacturing of oil and petroleum products is very high while Germany is dominating Europe market owing to replacement of old pipes in chemical factories with rigid foam in the country. Most of the chemical manufacturing plants are older than 50 years which requires pipe replacement in every 10 to 20 years depending on usage; impacting the growth of pipe insulation market in Germany.

