Global MDI, TDI, Polyurethane Market is Expected to Reach USD 36,802.76 Mn by 2027

Rise in the number of lightweight vehicles is accelerating the consumption of MDI, TDI, polyurethane product which drives the market growth globally.

Polyurethane is a kind of thermoplastic polymer which contains the group NHCOO and which are used for the purpose of insulation in the building and construction industry. It is also used in the production of resins for elastomers, filler and adhesives. The polyurethanes are produced by reacting diisocyanates with polyols and other chemicals. They are produced either in the form of rigid and flexible foam and provides toughness and stiffness in elastomers. Thus, polyurethanes are used in wide range of commercial and industrial applications. It is made up two important raw materials such as toluene diisocyanate (TDI) and methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI).

This MDI, TDI, polyurethane market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographical expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

MDI, TDI, Polyurethane Market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 5.5% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 36,802.76 million by 2027. Increasing demand of polyurethane products in the developing countries boosts the demand of MDI and TDI.

Polyurethane Foam as a Raw Material for MDI, TDI, Polyurethane Market

MDI, TDI, polyurethane market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in industry with sales, components sales, impact of technological development in MDI, TDI, polyurethane market and changes in regulatory scenarios with their support for the MDI, TDI, polyurethane market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Competitive Landscape and MDI, TDI, Polyurethane Market Share Analysis

The major players covered in the report are BASF SE, Dow, Covestro AG, Huntsman International LLC, Era Polymers Pty Ltd, Shandong INOV Polyurethane Co., Ltd, Kuwait Polyurethane Industries W.L.L, Wanhua Chemical Group Co.Ltd, Tosoh Corporation, Yantai Shunda Polyurethane Co.Ltd., Karoon Petrochemical Company, Shanghai Hungsun Chemicals Co., Ltd., Hanwha Chemical Corporation, Merck KGaA, KUMHO MITSUI CHEMICALS CORP, Royal Dutch Shell plc, SABIC, Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., OCI COMPANY Ltd and Mitsubishi Shoji Chemical Corporation. MDI, TDI, polyurethane market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

MDI, TDI, Polyurethane Market Country Level Analysis

MDI, TDI, polyurethane market is analysed and market size information is provided by country, type, raw material, application and end-use as referenced above.

The countries covered in the MDI, TDI, polyurethane market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Switzerland, Spain, Russia, Belgium, Netherlands, Turkey and Rest of Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Singapore, Australia, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines and Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.A.E., Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel and Rest of Middle East and Africa.

Global MDI, TDI, Polyurethane Market Scope and Market Size

MDI, TDI, polyurethane market is segmented on the basis of type, raw material, application and end-use. The growth among segments helps you to analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into toluene diisocyanate (TDI) and methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI). Methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) is dominating the market globally as it has become the most important building blocks in the manufacturing of polyurethanes urethane-prepolymers, and polyisocyanurate polymers in many industries.

On the basis of raw material, the market is segmented into crude oil, natural gas, toluene, benzene, nitric acid, methanol, chlorine and others. Crude oil dominates the market as to produce MDI and TDI both crude oil is one of the basic raw material which is used in the production process.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into polyurethane foam, polyurethane elastomers, polyurethane adhesives and sealants, polyurethane coatings and others. Polyurethane foam is dominating the market globally as it produces a seamless blanket of insulation giving rise to a product without joints. The insulation material made of polyurethane foam has a high strength to weight ratio, easy to use and resistant to moisture.

