Global Gastric Electric Stimulators Market Trends, Strong Application Scope, Key Players, Growth Overview and Forecast by 2026|ANS, EnteroMedics, IntraPace, Medtronic, MetaCure, Rishena

Few of the major competitors currently working in the self-healing hydrogels market are ANS, EnteroMedics, IntraPace, Medtronic, MetaCure, Rishena

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2017, EnteroMedics Inc., the developer of medical devices treating obesity, metabolic diseases and other gastrointestinal disorders, announced today that it has acquired the Gastric Vest System

Segmentation: Global Gastric Electric Stimulators Market

By Product Type High Frequency GES Devices Low Frequency GES Devices

By Indication Gastroparesis Obesity Refractory Nausea Others

By Geography North America South America Europe Asia-Pacific Middle East & Africa



Market Drivers:

Escalating prevalence of chronic medical conditions expected to drive market growth

Increasing geriatric population and changing demographics likely to support the growth of ESDs market

Market Restraints:

Presence of alternative treatment therapies and low endorsement from regulatory bodies might impede the growth of the market Risks Associated with Implant Procedures



Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Market Segmentation

3. Market Overview

4. Executive Summary

5. Premium Insights

6. Global, By Component

7. Product Type

8. Delivery

9. Industry Type

10. Geography

