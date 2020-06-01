Global Color Concentrates Market is Expected to Register a Substantial CAGR of 5.6% From 2019 -2026

Color concentrates are the compounds that help in felicitating the coloring of a wide variety of plastics for various applications. The increased demand from end use industry including packaging, agriculture, consumer goods, paint, agriculture (such as nursery films, greenhouse and mulch film) among others are increasing the demand for color concentrates, thus helping the market to grow in near future. The color concentrates market has substantially grown over the years and has gained popularity among the packaging and electronics market. It is considered to be the most durable and cost effective colorant to be used for different applications.

Global color concentrates market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 5.6% in the forecast period of 2019 -2026.

Competitive Analysis: Global Color Concentrates Market

Some of the major players operating in this market are Ferro Corporation, Cromex S/A, Chroma Color Corporation, Unicolor Masterbatching and Additives Incorporated, Plastics Color Corporation, AGC Inc., LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., PolyOne, Clariant, Colortech Inc., Accurate Color & Compounding, Inc., Ampacet Corporation, Badger Color Concentrates, F&D PLASTICS, Precision Color Compounds, Primex Color, Compounding & Additives, Royce Global, Inteplast Group, PEACOCK COLOR and Penn Color Inc, and Masterbatch & Color Concentrates among others.

Product Launches:

In 2019, Ampacet a global manufacturer of masterbatch launched a new product in their masterbatch portfolio named as metal detectable masterbatch for plastics. The new product is designed to enhance food safety and it can also minimize food contamination

In 2019, Ampacet a global manufacturer of masterbatch launch a blue edge 226. The product will improve the performance of post-consumer resins plastics by increasing the brightness of plastic film

In May 2017, Primex Colour, Compounding & Additives launched a new line of thermoplastic elastomers which is used in a wide variety of injection moulded products. The expansion will help the company to increase its color concentrate product portfolio.

Segmentation: Global Color Concentrates Market

Global color concentrates market is segmented into three notable segments on the basis of form, carrier and application.

On the basis of form, the market is segmented into liquid and solid

On the basis of carrier, the market is segmented into polyethylene, polypropylene, PC, polystyrene, EVA, ABS and others In August 2018, to form new entity Breen, Carolina, Chroma and Hudson color companies had a joint venture to form a single entity named as Chroma Color Corporation. The four companies will start functioning as a sole unit with the aim of providing the high-quality products and services to their customers

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into packaging, automotive, electronics, healthcare, consumer goods, textile, building & construction and others.

Research Methodology: Global Color Concentrates Market

Primary Respondents: Key Industry Participants, Subject-Matter Experts (SMEs), C-level Executives of Key Market Players, Market Intelligence Managers, National Sales Managers and Industry Consultants.

