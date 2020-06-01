Fungal Keratitis Treatment Market 2020 COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Research Outlook 2026 | Gilead Biosciences, Inc. (Astellas Pharma), Novartis AG, Bausch Health

The Fungal Keratitis Treatment Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2020-2026. The Fungal Keratitis Treatment market report is a valuable source of data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This Fungal Keratitis Treatment Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Major Key Players: Pfizer Inc., Leadiant Biosciences, Gilead Biosciences, Inc. (Astellas Pharma), Novartis AG, Bausch Health, Novo Holdings A/S (Xellia Pharmaceuticals), Alvogen, Johnson & Johnson (Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.), Mylan, Inc. and Merck & Co. Inc.

Overview: The growing burden of fungal keratitis and product development is expected to fuel the fungal keratitis treatment market growth. According to the study published by Journal of Fungi, in 2017, approximately 1,000,000 people are diagnosed with fungal keratitis globally. Fungal keratitis further can lead to corneal ulcers and vision loss. Furthermore, according to the study conducted by journal, BMC Opthalmology, in 2019, analysed the effect of umbilical cord mesenchymal stem cells and observed that it is able to improve the opacity which is formed during the fungal keratitis.

Key Market Trends

Topical Segment is Expected to show a Significant Growth Rate in the Fungal Keratitis Treatment Market

– Topical treatment is expected to show a significant growth in fungal keratitis treatment market owing to increasing prevalence of fungal keratitis in developing regions. The common causative agent in fungal keratitis is Aspergillus species. Topical medication is a type of treatment that involves applying of medication to body surfaces.

– Also, better effectiveness of topical treatments for fungal keratitis is expected to drive the market growth. According to the study published in Journal of Cornea and External Disease by Sharma N, in 2017, revealed that the success rate with topical systemic targeted therapy was approximately 79.8%.

North America is Expected to Hold a Significant Share in the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

North America is expected to dominate the fungal keratitis treatment market owing to increasing cases of fungal keratitis and emerging trends in treatment of fungal keratitis. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, around 45 million people wear contact lenses as of 2019. Furthermore, people wearing contact lenses are at a major risk of having fungal keratitis and its incidence rate is around 4-21 per 10,000 users. Hence, these factors are expected to fuel the fungal keratitis treatment market growth.

The research includes historic data from 2018 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025

