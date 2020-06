Europe Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market: Growing Demand of Specialty Oilfield Chemicals for the Extraction Process of Oilfields to Boost Market

The extraction process majorly follows drilling, production, stimulation, enhanced oil recovery and many others and the specialty chemicals are used in each of these step of process. Specialty oilfield chemicals are also used in the prevention of formation of wax in oil and also for scaling and reducing the corrosion of the walls of the pipe.

The chemicals are also as coagulants and flocculants in waste oil, process water and oil sludge treatment. Apart from these applications of specialty oilfield chemicals, there are many other applications that exist in the oil and gas industry.

Specialty oilfield chemicals are commonly used in the recovery of oil and efficiently reducing the environmental impact in the oil extraction process.

Growing demand of specialty oilfield chemicals for the extraction process of oilfields is leading to the growth of Europe specialty oilfield chemicals market.

Competitive Analysis: Europe Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market

Some of the major players operating in this market are BASF SE, Baker Hughes, a GE company LLC, Croda International Plc, Schlumberger Limited, Huntsman International LLC, Ecolab, Solvay, ELEMENTIS PLC, Evonik Industries AG, Halliburton, Stepan Company, CPS Performance Materials, Ashland, Innospec, Roemex Limited, Clariant, Kemira, KRATON CORPORATION, Chevron Corporation (Chevron Philips Chemical Company LLC) and Thermax Global

Business Expansion:

In September 2018, Croda International Plc invested in new Innovation and Customer Experience Centre and Speciality Polymer Plants at the manufacturing sites opened in Brazil. The company also invested in opening new distribution centres in the U.K. and other European countries. The expansion will help the company in generating new products that can be used for the oilfields.

In October 2018, Solvay opened its Application Development Center in Italy for the expansion of advanced injection molding processing alongside state-of-the-art extrusion equipment capabilities. This new application development center has been opened to address the challenges in requirements of OEM fluid handling component development.

Segmentation: Europe Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market

Europe specialty oilfield chemicals market is segmented into two notable segments on the basis of type and application.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into biocides, inhibitors, viscosifiers, demulsifiers, surfactants, acids, friction reducers, iron control agents, polymers, wetting agents, dispersants, additives, retarders, defoamers, emulsifiers and others

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into drilling, production, stimulation, cementing, enhanced oil recovery (EOR), workover & completion and others

Research Methodology: Europe Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market

Primary Respondents: Key Industry Participants, Subject-Matter Experts (SMEs), C-level Executives of Key Market Players, Market Intelligence Managers, National Sales Managers and Industry Consultants.

