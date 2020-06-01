Europe Architectural Coatings Market Growth With Worldwide Industry Analysis To 2026

Most of the architectural coatings are designed for a specific use such as interior and exterior wall painting, roof coatings and floor coatings. These coating provides certain protective, decorative and durable functions to infrastructure. The acrylic segment is the highest growing segment owing to its advantages such as wide range of applications, oxidation and weathering resistance, durability and high coating quality.

Whereas the Asia-Pacific region is most dominating as well as fastest growing region due to increasing applications, infrastructural developments and technological advancements in the region.

The architectural coatings market represents the largest segment of overall coatings market. Architectural coatings are the coatings such as paints, powder and others which are used to coat homes and buildings.

Europe architectural coatings market is projected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Competitive Analysis: Europe Architectural Coatings Market

Some of the major players operating in this market are Akzo Nobel N.V., PPG Industries, Inc., The Sherwin-Williams Company, NIPSEA Group, BASF SE, Asian Paints Limited, Axalta Coating Systems, LLC, Brillux GmbH & Co. KG, Colorado Commercial & Residential Painting, IFS Coatings, Kansai Paint Co., Ltd., KEIM Mineral Coatings of America, Inc., Kelly-Moore Paints, Masco Corporation, RPM International Inc. among others.

Recent Developments

In July 2019, AXALTA Coating Systems, LLC has announced a partnership with Farrell- Calhoun Paint, which is a distributor of industrial wood coatings market. This partnership has been done to increase company’s footprint of wood finishes business in North America region.

In October 2018, The Sherwin-Williams Company launched an initiative to train the painters for fulfilling the shortage of qualified professional painters. This initiative focuses on education for new painters, recruitment resources, career advocacy. This development benefits the company in terms of creating goodwill for the brand.

In September 2017, Akzo Nobel N.V. launched paint plant in Ashington, U.K. The Ashington plant employs a range of renewable sources, including photovoltaics and a biomass boiler, together with an extremely automated water, waste and energy-saving production method. Ashington established second Dulux Academy in UK where training for painters and decorators with the expertise conducts. This will help the company to maximize customer base in U.K.

Segmentation: Europe Architectural Coatings Market

Europe architectural coatings market is segmented into four notable segments which are resin type, technology, function and application.

On the basis of resin type, the market is segmented into acrylic, alkyds, epoxy, polyurethane, polyesters, vinyl acetate-ethylene (VAE) and others.

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into waterborne and solventborne.

On the basis of function, the market is segmented into ceramics, lacquers, paints, powder coatings, primers, sealers, stains, varnishes and others.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into residential, commercial, coatings for wood, floor coatings, and roof coatings.

