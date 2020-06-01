Distributed Temperature Sensing Market Comprehensive Study Explores Huge Growth in Future

The Report Titled on “Global Distributed Temperature Sensing Market – by Application, and Geography – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2019 – 2026), Provides Material studies of the present situation (with the base year being 2019) and the growth prospects of global Distributed Temperature Sensing Forecast market 2019-2026.

Distributed Temperature Sensing Market Report 2019-2026

The prominent players operating in the distributed temperature sensing market are Halliburton Co., Sensornet Ltd., Innosys Industries, Inc., OFS Fitel Llc, LIOS Technology GMBH, Schlumberger NV, Omnisens SA, Yokogawa Electric Corp., Weatherford, International PLC, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Omicron Electronics GMBH, Tendeka B.V., AP Sensing GMBH and GESO

The distributed temperature sensing market is classified into the following segments.

By Operating Principle:

Optical Time Domain Reflectometry (OTDR)

Optical Frequency Domain Reflectometry (OFDR)

Distributed Temperature Sensing Market By Fiber Type

Single-mode Fibers

Multimode Fibers

By Scattering Method:

Rayleigh Scattering Effect

Raman Scattering Effect

Brillouin Scattering Effect

Distributed Temperature Sensing Market By Application:

Oil & Gas

o Upstream

o Downstream

Power Cable Monitoring

Fire Detection

Process & Pipeline Monitoring

Environmental Monitoring

