DevOps Market Overview, Growth Factors, Demand and Top Key Players: Atlassian, AWS, CA Technologies, Google, IBM, Micro Focus

DevOps Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type (Solutions, Services); Deployment Model (Public, Private, Hybrid); Organization Size (BFSI); Vertical (Healthcare, Telecommunications and ITES, Manufacturing, Manufacturing) and Geography

DevOps provides solutions to multiple applications, such as application management, continuous delivery, software development & testing, fast forward product innovation, and others. Furthermore, it helps to mechanize complex IT processes by delivering high-end benefits to the users. The Growing need for continuous and fast application delivery, applications running in the dynamic IT environment are some key aspects that will drive the DevOps market during the forecast period. Also, increasing focus on reducing CAPEX and OPEX will have a positive impact on the market. Heavy dependence on legacy processes will hinder the devops market globally. Resistance to adopt new tools and technologies, and lack of skilled professionals are some challenges that will hinder the DevOps market globally.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Atlassian, AWS, CA Technologies, Google, IBM, Micro Focus, Microsoft, Oracle, Puppet, Red Hat

Low switching costs between private & public cloud models stimulated the demand for a hybrid cloud model across several user types, which is anticipated to fuel the DevOps market growth in the near future. Operations handled by automated devices are more accurate and effective as compared to manual procedures. Therefore, to minimize the cost of operational failure, organizations have shifted toward automated software deployment. Furthermore, reduced cost in the maintenance of the DevOps drives the market globally.

