Crowdsourced Security Market Set for Rapid Growth During 2027 | Applause App Quality, Inc., Bugcrowd Inc., Cobalt, Detectify, HackerOne

Crowdsourced Security Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type (Web Application, Mobile Application, Others); Industry Vertical (BFSI, IT and Telecom, Retail, Healthcare, Media and Entertainment, Travel and Hospitality, Others) and Geography

Crowdsourced security is a tool used by enterprises for auditing the security of their applications and infrastructure. The solution has significantly replaced traditional pen-testing approaches. Crowdsourced security revolves around a group of people, ranging from dozen to hundreds, to test an asset for vulnerabilities. The rapid digital transformation of enterprises and the increasing number of mobile applications and devices are key factors driving the growth of the crowdsourced security market.

Get Sample Copy Of this report: https://bit.ly/2ZTrEoS

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Applause App Quality, Inc., Bugcrowd Inc., Cobalt, Detectify, HackerOne Inc., passbrains ag, Planit Test Management Solutions Pty Ltd, Rainforest QA, Inc., Synack, Inc., Zerocopter B.V.

The crowdsourced security market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as growing need to meet compliance requirements and increasing security concerns in organizations owing to digital transformation. Additionally, the rising need to upgrade traditional security testing methodologies is further expected to bolster the market growth. However, the preference for preventive measures over remedial measures may hinder the growth of the crowdsourced security market. Nonetheless, the growth of IoT is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the key market players in the coming years.

Get Discount of this report: https://bit.ly/36UN7PR

Table of Content:

INTRODUCTION KEY TAKEAWAYS RESEARCH METHODOLOGY CROWDSOURCED SECURITY MARKET LANDSCAPE CROWDSOURCED SECURITY MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS CROWDSOURCED SECURITY MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS CROWDSOURCED SECURITY MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TYPE CROWDSOURCED SECURITY MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – INDUSTRY VERTICAL CROWDSOURCED SECURITY MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE CROWDSOURCED SECURITY MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

11.1. APPLAUSE APP QUALITY, INC.

11.1.1. Key Facts

11.1.2. Business Description

11.1.3. Products and Services

11.1.4. Financial Overview

11.1.5. SWOT Analysis

11.1.6. Key Developments

11.2. BUGCROWD INC.

11.2.1. Key Facts

11.2.2. Business Description

11.2.3. Products and Services

11.2.4. Financial Overview

11.2.5. SWOT Analysis

11.2.6. Key Developments

11.3. COBALT

11.3.1. Key Facts

11.3.2. Business Description

11.3.3. Products and Services

11.3.4. Financial Overview

11.3.5. SWOT Analysis

11.3.6. Key Developments

11.4. DETECTIFY

Complete Report: https://bit.ly/3gKzSpE

Contact US:

Sameer Joshi

Call: US: +1-646-491-9876, Apac: +912067274191

Email: [email protected]

About Premium market insights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.