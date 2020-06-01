Coronavirus (COVID-19) Impact On Air Fryer Market Trends And Growth Opportunities 2020-2026

Air Fryer Market In-depth Analysis 2020-2026

The Air Fryer Market provides a 360 view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry, current scenario witnesses a slowdown and study aims to unique strategies followed by key players. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing. The study bridges the historical data from 2014 to 2020 and estimated till 2026*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and were profiled in current version are Koninklijke Philips N.V., TATUNGUSA.COM, De’Longhi Appliances S.r.l., Ming’s Mark, Inc., Groupe SEB, Bajaj Electricals Ltd., American Micronic Instruments (India) Private Limited, Gorenje, Gourmia, Inc., homeleader, DOMU Brands Ltd., Basix-Living, Cuisinart, Avalon Bay, GE Appliances.

Global Air Fryer Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 658.35 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 1121.89 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.89% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising health awareness among population is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Air fryer is an appliance used in kitchen to cook fries and veggies by circulating the air around with the help of convection mechanism which make the food crispy. Drawer type air fryer and lid type air fryer are two types of the air fryers. Air fryer heats the food from all the direction and make sure that it is cooked properly. Rising demand for the healthy and fat free food is the major factor fuelling the growth of this market.

Crucial Market Segment details-:

By Product Type (Digital, Manual),

Application (Residential, Commercial),

Distribution Channel (Online, Offline),

Type (Drawer Type Air Fryer, Lid Type Air Fryer),

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Drivers:

Rising disposable income is driving the growth of this market

Increasing demand for oil free food among population is another factor driving the growth of this market

Market Restraints:

Long cooking hours is the major factor restraining the growth of this market

High electricity consumption is another factor restraining the market growth

What are the Recent Development of the Market?

In March 2019, GE Appliances announced the launch of their new air frying mode in their new CAFÉ and GE Profile lines of built-in wall ovens. The main aim is to provide customer healthy and fat and calories free food so that they can adapt healthier eating habits. The company wants to make cooking experience easy.

In Feb 2019, Gourmia announced the launch of their new line of toaster oven air fryers which consist of eight new models- GTF7700 -20-Qt Toaster Oven Air Fryer, GTF7350 -18-Qt Toaster Oven Air Fryer, GTF7355-18-Qt Digital Toaster Oven Air Fryer, GTF7450 – 27-Qt Digital Toaster Oven Air Fryer, GTF7455 – 27-Qt Digital Toaster Oven Air Fryer, GTF7600 – 19-Qt Digital Toaster Oven Air Fryer, GTF7650 – 19-Qt Toaster Oven Air Fryer and GTF7850 – 26-Qt Toaster Oven Air Fryer. This new product will provide two cooking technologies Gourmia’s proprietary AeroCrisp technology and a toaster oven. The main aim of the launch is to meet the need and requirement of the kitchen and provide customer with advance technologies.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Air Fryer Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, Definition, Specifications, Classification and Scope the Air Fryer market 2019

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summery like Industry chain structure, Manufacturer cost structure, suppliers, etc

Chapter 3: Displays Trends, Drivers and Challenges of the Air Fryer market

Chapter 4: By the study of SWOT analysis it displays sales analysis, investment analysis, market analysis, etc

Chapter 5: It evaluates the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue, share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 6: Evaluate the leading manufacturers of the Global Air Fryer market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: Air Fryer Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, system and information source

