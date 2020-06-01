Controlled Release Fertilizers Market Forecasts – $3.9 billion revenue by 2024

In terms of revenue, global controlled release fertilizers market is set to cross the USD 3.9 billion mark by the end of 2024. In the light of relentless need to fulfill the food demands of the burgeoning population, global controlled release fertilizers market is showcasing signs of gain in growth momentum.

Agricultural production has not been able to keep pace with the colossal rise in global population. To add to it, increasing shortage of arable land and depleting soil quality, especially in countries such as the US, has intensified the need for sustainable agricultural practices, which is supporting controlled release fertilizers market trends.

“The much dreaded COVID-19 pandemic, that has claimed lives and disrupted businesses globally. Its aftermath however, need not necessarily be characterized by adverse effects, as the virus is expected to bring about numerous growth opportunities. This report delivers a detailed analysis of the global economic slowdown, impact of COVID-19 on this market, and the effects of the latest scenario on the business outlook.”

Highly influenced by the established agriculture sector in countries such as China and India, Asia Pacific is likely to dominate the regional hierarchy of controlled release fertilizers market in the foreseeable timeframe. Moreover, substantial demand from various agrarian economies present in the region will aid the market size to exceed USD 2 billion by 2024.

Elaborating further on the regional contribution, Europe accounts for an advantageous share of the global controlled release fertilizers market. Elevated usage of controlled release fertilizers in the gardening industry is supporting regional market outlook. The Netherlands being a major producer of gardening plants and flowers is deemed to be a major contributor to the regional market. Other key revenue pockets include Germany, France, and Italy.

North America is expected to procure more than one-fifth volume share of the controlled release fertilizers market by 2024. The growth is bolstered by decreasing share of arable land in the region, especially in the US. As per estimates, arable land in the US reduced from 18% in 2005 to 16.6% in 2016.

Top key players in the controlled release fertilizers market are ATS Group, AgroBridge, HIF Tech Sdn Bhd, Greenfeed Agro Sdn Bhd, Haifa Chemicals Ltd., Hanfeng Evergreen Inc., Nufarm Ltd., HIF Tech Sdn Bhd, Eurochem Agro Gmbh, Compo GmbH & Co. KG, Kingenta Ecological Engineering Group Co. Ltd., Central Glass Co. Ltd.

