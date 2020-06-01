Construction Equipment Market – Latest Trend and Future scope with Top Key Players to 2024

The market study on construction equipment market provides detailed analysis on this industry including substantial details subject to its overall position in the global landscape and applications across myriad end-user industries.

According to this report, the construction equipment market was valued at USD 130 billion in 2017 and is further projected to record a valuation of USD 170 billion by 2024 while depicting a growth rate of 4% over 2018-2024. In line with this, the study also constitutes of crucial information on the current market scenario, developing technologies, widespread competitive landscape, strategies undertaken by market rivals, future prospects, and vivid market segmentations.

Moreover, details regarding growth rendering factors and ongoing technological trends that are expected to drive the overall construction equipment industry have also been accurately drafted in the research report. The market has been potentially fragmented on the basis of Product, regions, and competitive landscape, whose in-depth study has also been covered in the report.

The product landscape across construction equipment market has been characterized by various products including Earthmoving & Road Building Equipment [Backhoes, Excavators, Loaders, Compaction Equipment, Others], Material Handling & Cranes [Storage & Handling Equipment, Engineered Systems, Industrial Trucks, Bulk Material Handling Equipment], Concrete Equipment [Concrete Pumps, Crushers, Transit Mixers, Asphalt Pavers, Batching Plants]. Elaborative details on the market share, current and projected CAGR, segment valuation, advancing trends, and overall performance of the segment have been included in the given report.

As per the given document, construction equipment industry has vividly been diversified into regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America (LATAM), Middle East. The report also includes substantial information on various factors that contribute to the overall market growth, trending growth opportunities, current and predicted CAGRs, technologies being used, robust presence of top-notch companies, regulatory reforms, and individual market share.

The construction equipment market is highly consolidated and claims the presence of prominent companies such as Caterpillar Inc., CNH Industrial, Doosan Group, Guangxi LiuGong Machinery Co. Ltd., Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., J.C. Bamford Excavators Limited, John Deere, Kobelco Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Liebherr group, Metso Corporation, Palfinger AG, Sany Group, Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd., Tadano Ltd., Terex Corporation, The Atlas Copco Group, The Manitowoc Company, Inc., Volvo Construction Equipment, Wacker Neuson, 0MG Group, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co. Ltd. Additionally, the document drafted puts forth details on the sales spectrum of each of these firms, their market tactics to maintain strong foothold in the overall market, individual company profiles and market share, and their stance in the global ecosystem.

Along with the aforementioned details, the report also constitutes potential threats and challenges that are likely to hinder the industry growth over a due course of time.

