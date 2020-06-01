Confectionery Processing Equipment Market Industry Status, Demand and Detailed Analysis 2020: Robert Bosch GmbH, Buhler Holding AG, GEA Group, Alfa Laval AB, JBT Corporation

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global Confectionery Processing Equipment including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global Confectionery Processing Equipment investments from 2020 till 2025.

The global confectionery processing equipment market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period from 2019 to 2024.

Market Overview

– Increasing demand for confectionaries through retail outlets and independent confectionery chains supported by a strong penetration of confectionery players across the globe is anticipated to drive the demand for equipment over the coming years.

– The demand in terms of sweet indulgence is likely to stay prevalent across all age groups, where, on the other hand, the popularity of gifting cultures will also drive the demand for confectioneries thereby escalating the growth of processing equipment altogether.

Top Leading Manufactures-

Robert Bosch GmbH, Buhler Holding AG, GEA Group, Alfa Laval AB, JBT Corporation, Tanis Confectionery, Baker Perkins, Rieckermann GmbH, Heat and Control, Inc

Market Research Analysis:



A strong indulgence towards sweet-tooth

The prevalence of confectionery consumption in regards to its consideration as a treat, with a meal or as a meal replacement, has led to a notion of regularity among most of the consumers across developed countries. This being said, the patterns of consumption of confectionery have also changed wherein, in Europe, the per capita consumption of confectionery is nearly more than seven kilograms, whereas in the US the candy consumption will go beyond three kilograms per person. Although, regulations such as sugar reduction programs in the U.K., have led the confectionery market to shrink a bit, however, manufacturers move towards incorporating natural sweetening agents as a replacement have again added momentum to the existing flow. On the other hand, the existence of such products is likely to remain limited over the forecast period, as more of the consumers will tend to look after the mouthfeel at first, rather than health concerns.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a Global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Global Confectionery Processing Equipment Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

