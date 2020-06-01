Blockchain Identity Management Market Is Growing Significantly | IBM , AWS , Civic Technologies , KYC-Chain , Bitfury , Evernym , Factom , Netki and Others.

ReportsnReports offers a global report on “Blockchain Identity Management Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 128 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

#Key Players- IBM (US), AWS (US), Civic Technologies (US), KYC-Chain (Hong Kong), Bitfury (US), Evernym (US), Factom (US), Netki (US), ShoCard (US), UniquID (US), Microsoft (US), Oracle (US), Bitnation (Switzerland), Nodalblock (Spain), EdgeSecure (Airbitz) (US), Blockverify (UK), Peer Ledger (Canada),Cambridge Blockchain (US), uPort (US), Originalmy (Brazil), Neuroware (Malaysia), Tradle (US), Existenceid (Australia), Coinfirm (Poland), and BTL Group (Canada).

The Blockchain Identity Management Market size is expected to grow from US$ 90.4 Million in 2018 to US$ 1,929.9 Million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 84.5% during the forecast period.

The application providers segment is the fastest growing segment in the blockchain identity management market. The market is segmented by application providers, middlew are providers, and infrastructure providers. The blockchain identity management technology’s unique capabilities, such as self-sovereign identification, authenticity, and KYC simplification, are expected to increase the demand for the blockchain identity management solutions.

The Banking, Financial Service, and Insurance (BFSI) vertical is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period. With the increasing need for the identity verification in the banking system and the difficulties in the traditional identification methods are making the identification processes more complex.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Years Considered for the Study

1.5 Currency

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Breakdown of Primaries

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.3 Research Assumptions

2.4 Limitations

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Blockchain Identity Management Market

4.2 Market By Provider and Top 3 Regions, 2018

4.3 Market By Organization Size, 2018

4.4 Market Investment Scenario

4.5 Market Top 3 Verticals

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Security Concerns Across the Globe With the Traditional Identity Management Models

5.2.1.2 Growing Demand for Blockchain Identity Solutions Across Industry Verticals

5.2.1.3 Increasing Demand for Self-Sovereign Identification

5.2.1.4 Easing Business Functions Through High Transaction Speed and Immutability

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Concerns Related to the Authenticity of Users

5.2.2.2 Uncertain Regulatory Status and Lack of A Common Set of Standards

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Extensive Applications of Blockchain Identity Solutions in Banking, Cybersecurity, and IoT

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Awareness About the Blockchain Technology

5.2.4.2 Lack of Skillsets, Technical Knowledge, and Understanding About the Blockchain Concept

5.3 Industry Trends

5.3.1 Types of Blockchain Technology

5.3.1.1 Private Blockchain

5.3.1.2 Public Blockchain

5.3.2 Blockchain Associations and Consortiums

5.3.2.1 Enterprise Ethereum Alliance (EEA)

5.3.2.2 Hyperledger Consortium

5.3.2.3 Global Blockchain Business Council

5.3.2.4 Blockchain Collaborative Consortium (BCCC)

5.3.2.5 R3cev Blockchain Consortium

5.3.2.6 Cls Group

5.3.2.7 Global Payments Steering Group (GPSG)

5.3.2.8 Financial Blockchain Shenzhen Consortium (FBSC)

5.3.2.9 CU Ledger

5.4 Regulatory Landscape

5.4.1 Know Your Customer (KYC)

5.4.2 Anti Money Laundering

5.4.3 General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)

5.5 Digital Identity Implementation on Public and Private Blockchains

5.5.1 Closed Blockchain

5.5.2 Open Blockchain

5.6 Innovation Spotlight

…and More

